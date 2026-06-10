Former Olympian Ciarán Ó Lionáird dies aged 38

FORMER RUNNER AND Olympian Ciarán Ó Lionáird has died aged 38.

RTÉ reported that the middle distance runner from Cork died in Montreal, Canada.

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Originally from Macroom, Ó Lionáird took up running at age seven, and while in school won bronze at the European Youth Olympic Festival in 2005. He finished 10th at the World Youth Championships in Morocco the same year.

He announced himself on the world stage at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu, South Korea where he reached the 1,500 metres final and finished 10th in the world.

The runner represented Ireland in the men’s 1,500 metres at the 2012 London Olympic Games and went on to win bronze in the 3,000 metres at the 2013 European Athletics Indoor Championships.

Ó Lionáird dealt with persistent injuries and underwent two surgeries on his Achilles. He retired in 2020.

Cork Athletics said the news of Ó Lionáird’s sudden death has caused “shock throughout the wider athletics world”.

“Everyone at Cork Athletics extends their deepest condolences to Ciaran’s family and friends,” they said.

Written by Sophie Finn and posted on TheJournal.ie