Kansas City Chiefs extend Mahomes contract in deal worth reported $504m

THE KANSAS CITY Chiefs have reworked superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s contract to extend his tenure through 2033 with the revamped deal worth a historic reported total of $504.75 million (€437.43 million)

“He’s our QB1 and you can’t have him,” the Chiefs said in a post on X confirming the contract extension on Wednesday.

ESPN and NFL Network reported the extension adds $239.05 million (€207.17 million), with a total value of $504.75 million (€437.43 million) from 2026 through 2033.

The first four years are guaranteed at signing, and Mahomes can make up to $522.25 million (€452.6 million) through incentives and escalators included in the deal, ESPN reported.

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The $64 million (€55.46 million) annual average value of the deal, beginning in 2027, is a new NFL record.

He's our QB1 and you can't have him. @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/YoATBlfBhg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 10, 2026

Mahomes, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player who led the Chiefs to five Super Bowls in six seasons and three crowns before the club slumped to 6-11 last year, had signed a 10-year contract extension in 2020 that already had him set to stay in Kansas City through the 2031 season.

That deal worth $450 million (€389.98 million) had already made Mahomes the highest-paid player in US team sports history.

Mahomes, 30, suffered torn left knee ligaments in December and underwent surgery.

He said in January his recovery was “going great” and in March the Chiefs posted a video on social media showing Mahomes dropping back to throw a pass in training.

He has participated in seven-on-seven drills in the Chiefs’ off-season workouts and said last month he hopes to be ready to play when the NFL season kicks off in September.

“Over the last decade Patrick has become one of the most iconic, beloved sports figures of all-time,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told ESPN. “He has helped lead our franchise to five Super Bowl appearances and three championships, he has been instrumental in shaping the Chiefs brand and putting Kansas City on the world stage, and on top of it all he has been an outstanding role model in the community.

“Patrick is a generational talent and an elite human being, and I’m so excited he will continue to lead our team into the future.”

– © AFP 2026