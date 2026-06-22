Bernard Jackman: Jacques Nienaber could be in frame for Leinster job

LEO CULLEN’S SUCCESSOR as Leinster head coach was up for discussion on Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42 today.

Leinster have announced that Cullen will step down at the end of next season, with the province and the IRFU immediately beginning the recruitment process for his replacement.

And Bernard Jackman believes that senior coach Jacques Nienaber could be in the frame.

“He may be a name,” said Jackman on the podcast.

“I know everyone assumes he’s going to go back to South Africa, but if he’s the best man for the job, and he can be the head coach, Leinster would certainly have to have him high on the priority (list), given feedback from players, etc.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t write him off as being there yet, even though we assume he’s going home.”

Nienaber recently cast doubt on his future at Leinster, saying, ‘I don’t think people value me here,’ but today’s announcement confirmed that the current management team will continue until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Jackman also spoke about how Nienaber was key to the recent URC semi-final and final wins, and how he “has done a very good job of making them more competitive against the South African sides”.

The former Ireland and Leinster hooker accepts the criticism around the Nienaber appointment amidst their failure to win the Champions Cup, but believes the defence specialist may be in contention for the top job.

“I thought certainly the last two URC wins are down to some of the layers that he’s added,” Jackman added.

Click here to sign up for the full episode with Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Ciaran Kennedy – and enjoy all that a 42 subscription has to offer, including the best rugby writing, analysis and podcasts around.