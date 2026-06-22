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David Clifford celebrates a score against Tyrone in last year's All-Ireland semi-final. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
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Fixture details and TV coverage confirmed for All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Blockbuster weekend ahead in Croke Park.
1.55pm, 22 Jun 2026

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for this weekend’s All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals in Croke Park. 

Cork and Mayo will open the weekend action at HQ on Saturday at 4pm, with defending champions Kerry and Tyrone renewing their rivalry at 6.15pm. Both games will be live on GAA+.

Sunday’s double-header is Louth versus Monaghan (1.45pm) and Dublin versus Galway (4pm), and it will be broadcast on free-to-air television by RTÉ.

The All-Ireland junior football championship quarter-final between Warwickshire and Kilkenny has also been fixed for Saturday evening in Birmingham

The referees for all five games will be listed on the GAA website later on Monday. 

All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals 

Saturday 27 June 

  • Cork v Mayo, 4pm, Croke Park – GAA+.
  • Kerry v Tyrone, 6.15pm, Croke Park – GAA+.

Sunday 28 June 

  • Louth v Monaghan, 1.45pm, Croke Park – RTÉ.
  • Dublin v Galway, 4pm, Croke Park – RTÉ.

All-Ireland junior football championship quarter-final 

Saturday 27 June 

  • Warwickshire v Kilkenny, 6pm, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham.

Extra-time and winner on the day applies for all

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