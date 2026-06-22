Fixture details and TV coverage confirmed for All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for this weekend’s All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals in Croke Park.

Cork and Mayo will open the weekend action at HQ on Saturday at 4pm, with defending champions Kerry and Tyrone renewing their rivalry at 6.15pm. Both games will be live on GAA+.

Sunday’s double-header is Louth versus Monaghan (1.45pm) and Dublin versus Galway (4pm), and it will be broadcast on free-to-air television by RTÉ.

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The All-Ireland junior football championship quarter-final between Warwickshire and Kilkenny has also been fixed for Saturday evening in Birmingham

The referees for all five games will be listed on the GAA website later on Monday.

All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals

Saturday 27 June

Cork v Mayo, 4pm, Croke Park – GAA+.

Kerry v Tyrone, 6.15pm, Croke Park – GAA+.

Sunday 28 June

Louth v Monaghan, 1.45pm, Croke Park – RTÉ.

Dublin v Galway, 4pm, Croke Park – RTÉ.

All-Ireland junior football championship quarter-final

Saturday 27 June

Warwickshire v Kilkenny, 6pm, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham.

Extra-time and winner on the day applies for all

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