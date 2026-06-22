Leo Cullen to step down as Leinster head coach at the end of next season

LEO CULLEN WILL leave his job of Leinster head coach at the end of next season.

The 48-year-old will continue in his role, along with the current management team including senior coach Jacques Nienaber, until the end of the 2026/27 campaign before a change at the top of the province’s structure.

“Leinster Rugby, in collaboration with the IRFU, will immediately begin a formal recruitment process to ensure that the best possible candidate is secured for the position,” Leinster said in a statement.

Cullen, who has served Leinster as a player and coach for most of his life, said: “By the end of next season, in 2027, I will have been in my current job for 12 years. It’ll also be 32 years since I first represented Leinster as a schools player!

“So, I think the timing will be right for me to move on to a new challenge.”

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Leinster successfully defended their URC title with a 36-7 win against the Bulls. The province lost the Champions Cup final to Bordeaux last month. They won the competition in 2018 with Cullen at the helm and have lost five finals since.

Cullen won three Champions Cups with Leinster as a player.

Leinster Rugby chief executive Shane Nolan said Cullen’s achievements as head coach, with seven trophies in 11 years, “speak for themselves”.

“Leo has been a great player, coach and leader for Leinster and will always be held in the highest regard by anyone that has ever been fortunate enough to work with him.

“Leo and his coaching team are already well advanced in their planning for the new season and will continue to drive the high standards that have been a hallmark of his time as head coach and has seen Leinster consistently competing for trophies season after season.

“I am sure all Leinster supporters will join me in celebrating Leo and his achievements throughout his final year in charge.

“We have begun the process to recruit our new head coach and will work to ensure that we secure the best possible candidate to continue the success of Leinster Rugby.”