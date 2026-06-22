Ulster and Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey signs new contract

STUART MCCLOSKEY HAS signed a new one-year contract extension, keeping him at Ulster until at least 2028.

The 33-year-old centre has enjoyed a standout 2025/26 season. He was shortlisted for the Six Nations Player of the Championship award after helping Ireland to Triple Crown glory.

McCloskey led the way for try assists (six), dominant contacts (18), turnovers won (8) and minutes played across the tournament.

The Bangor man played 13 matches for Ulster, and was instrumental as they reached the Challenge Cup final — but a hamstring injury late on in the semi-final ended his season.

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McCloskey was named both Ulster and Ulster Supporters Club Player of the Year, and Men’s 15s Players’ Player of the Year at the Rugby Players Ireland Awards.

His focus now turns to Ireland’s Nations Championship campaign after recommitting his future to the northern province.

“Ulster is my home and I’m delighted to have signed a new extension,” said McCloskey.

“I feel we are developing well as a team and showed last season that we can really compete against strong sides by getting to a European final.

“There is some strong talent coming through here and playing with the lads on the international stage has given everyone a big lift.

“From a personal point of view, it’s been a whirlwind season and I’m feeling confident in where my game is at. I also feel I’ve surprised a few people who keep mentioning my age!

“I’m really enjoying my rugby and feel very motivated to achieve more over the next couple of seasons for both Ulster and Ireland.”

With 217 appearances under his belt, McCloskey is on the verge of equalling the third most senior Ulster appearances ever (218) alongside former captain, Rory Best.

Best is now the province’s general manager, and hailed “one of the top international centres in the world” and a “vital figure” for Ulster.

“Securing Stuart for another season is a vital piece of business for us going forward,” said Best. “The past season has shown that he is getting better with his experience and aging like a fine wine!

“He is one of the top international centres in the world right now and he brings a very consistent level of performance each time he plays, with the ability to break the gain line and play others into space with his unique passing range.

“For our young centres coming through, he is someone that they can learn so much from.

“Stuart is a vital figure for us, and we are excited to see the impact he will bring for both Ulster and Ireland in the future.”