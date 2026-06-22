All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw: Kerry to meet Tyrone, Dublin to face Galway

DEFENDING ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kerry will face old rivals Tyrone in the quarter-finals, while Dublin’s reward for their shock win over Donegal is a last-eight showdown against Galway.

Cork will play Mayo for a place in the semi-finals, while Louth will square off against Monaghan.

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All four quarter-finals will take place this weekend, 27 and 28 June, with full fixture details expected to be confirmed by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee later on Monday.

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw