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All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw: Kerry to meet Tyrone, Dublin to face Galway
DEFENDING ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kerry will face old rivals Tyrone in the quarter-finals, while Dublin’s reward for their shock win over Donegal is a last-eight showdown against Galway.
Cork will play Mayo for a place in the semi-finals, while Louth will square off against Monaghan.
All four quarter-finals will take place this weekend, 27 and 28 June, with full fixture details expected to be confirmed by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee later on Monday.
All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw
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GAA Gaelic Football Last 8