Quarter-final pairings whet the insatiable appetite for this crazy football championship

OK, SO LET’S play make believe with the Central Competitions Control Committee. What way would you schedule the All-Ireland quarter-final games this weekend?

In the interests of fairness and equality, it would make perfect sense to schedule the weekend as thus;

Saturday, 3pm

Mayo V Cork

Saturday, 5pm

Kerry V Tyrone

Sunday, 2pm

Louth V Monaghan

Sunday, 4pm

Dublin V Galway

We’d be amazed if it turned out any other way, but in the meantime let’s have a look at the juice running out of these fixtures.

Mayo V Cork

Last weekend was officially the one where we closed down our accounts at the bookies after a bad weekend punting.

It was Mayo wot done it. Their bi-polar tendencies have made forecasting anything about them completely impossible. The good thing about it for them is that their streak of good form, which always accompanies them playing, in the words of Mark Renton about Francis Begbie on the pool table, ‘complete pish, eh?’

The Croke Park thing is what will spike the adrenaline of Mayo even further. There is a chance that their support base could stir to 2021 before the emotional crash of that All-Ireland final.

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Matthew Ruane and Tommy Conroy have that winning feeling. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Cork may well feel invincible. Nine days ago they probably were smug in their ‘Beating Donegal is not for everybody’ vibes. That suddenly doesn’t look as big a deal.

But their lack of Croke Park exposure in big championship games, with the stands rocking and their small but hardy fanbase swamped by the western hoardes?

We’d be saying Mayo at this stage.

Kerry V Tyrone

Imagine the flinching over the bacon rolls, cornflakes or whatever yogurt-based goodness Jack O’Connor chooses for breakfast in the morning.

Right now, Kerry look Golden. Not only are they welcoming back All-Stars by the week, but these All-Stars such as Gavin White look to be exceptionally keen.

Joe O'Connor and Sean Ó Shea celebrate. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

There is a symmetry also in that Kerry finally kicked into gear by beating Armagh, followed then by Tyrone on their run to the final.

There will however, be a natural reluctance when it comes to Tyrone. You just couldn’t trust them!

For all that, Jack O’Connor has only been beaten once in a championship game by Tyrone. That came in the 2005 final. 21 years ago.

That doesn’t stop others conflating him in Tyrone wins over Kerry in 2003, 2008 and 2021 which came under the watch of Páidí Ó Sé, Pat O’Shea and Peter Keane respectively.

Whatever Tyrone have at this stage, including Darragh Canavan, they need to throw it all out on the table. We feel even with all that, it won’t be enough.

Louth V Monaghan

It’s already been said so many times this morning that it is in danger of becoming an instant cliché, but what a chance for both counties to make an All-Ireland semi-final.

Form lines bedamned, Monaghan dragged Armagh into extra-time in the Ulster final while Louth got lucky with a goal landed too late for a response, to make it as far as this.

What can you tell from that? Nothing. You can tell nothing from any of it in this crazy season.

Dessie Ward doesn't let go handy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

This is Louth’s best chance of achieving the unthinkable since 1957. And in 1957, who were the four All-Ireland semi-finalists?

Cork, Galway, Louth and Tyrone.

Monaghan to progress, though.

Dublin V Galway

Some brief conversations with learned elders of the Dub Nation suggested that the CCCC will still want the Dublin game on Saturday night.

Could they really give Dublin six days recovery after going to extra-time against Donegal, and grant Kerry eight?

We feel that is somehow unlikely.

Dublin have staggered and stumbled throughout this season and somehow stretched up to their full height to beat Donegal on Sunday. They had sensational performances in a few places around the pitch, but the standouts were the sheer honesty of Ciaran Kilkenny – not the first time he has shown reserves of leadership when the easy option would have been to shrink – and Con O’Callaghan.

Theo Clancy and Brian Howard celebrate Dublin beating Donegal. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

Anyone watching O’Callaghan chase a ball into the corner of the Davin and Cusack Stands, before slowing down and fist passing off, will have recognised the reoccurrence of the hamstring injury that has ruined his summer.

Without O’Callaghan, you wonder how a Dublin attack, already shot-shy enough as it is, can muster up enough.

It would be a stretch to say that this has been the ideal season for Padraic Joyce and Galway. Losing the Connacht final will always carry a certain sting.

But outside the games, Galway have been able to maintain a very low profile, even with their full-back departing mid-season to court quare ones in tropical weather; a concept that has become more infrequent than it should.

There is a feeling that by the time everyone punches themselves out, Galway could come with the killer blow. They will start with this game.

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