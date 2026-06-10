Tottenham confirm signing of highly rated Bournemouth star

MARCOS SENESI HAS become the latest player to sign up for Tottenham’s rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs announced the signing of Senesi on a free transfer on Wednesday after he left Bournemouth at the end of the 2025-26 season following the expiration of his contract with the south coast club.

Centre-back Senesi joined Bournemouth in 2022 from Feyenoord and played 128 times, but elected against a new deal with the Cherries and instead has moved to north London to continue his career at Tottenham with De Zerbi.

Senesi said: “It’s a very special feeling to be a Tottenham Hotspur player.

“From the first moment, the club has shown why they want me and how much they want me to be a part of what they are building. It’s exciting and something I can’t wait to be involved in.”

De Zerbi masterminded Spurs’ successful relegation battle with an 11-point haul during seven tense matches, but immediately urged the club to learn lessons and an overhaul in defence was quickly pinpointed as a key area of investment.

Tottenham have conceded 122 goals across the last two Premier League seasons, where they have finished 17th in back-to-back campaigns, and the addition of ball-playing defender Senesi follows left-back Andy Robertson’s arrival on a free transfer.

De Zerbi said: “Marcos’ experience, quality on the ball, and competitive edge will strengthen us defensively, as well as give us flexibility in formation.

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“He’s comfortable playing in a possession-based team, reads the game very well and has the personality to thrive in a demanding environment.

“I also love his mentality and desire to keep improving, and I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing the big contribution he can make to the team.”

Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced Ben Davies had signed a new 12-month deal at Tottenham to extend his stay at the club into a 13th season.

Wales captain Davies only made five appearances during an injury-ravaged last season, but was praised by De Zerbi for his leadership during a tense and ultimately successful relegation battle in the Premier League.

Davies, who has appeared 363 times for Tottenham, was present for matches at Aston Villa and Chelsea before he helped with the team’s preparations for a final-day win at home to Everton.

However, Yves Bissouma will leave the club this summer when his contract expires on 30 June.

Ewen Jaouen (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Newcastle have completed their first signing ahead of the 2026/27 season after goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen joined the Premier League club from French second-division side Reims.

“Ewen is a great addition, and I am delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United,” Magpies manager Eddie Howe said on Wednesday.

“He is an exciting young goalkeeper who has shown real promise during his time in France. He has a calmness and presence that belies his age, and he’s someone we feel can grow and improve within our environment.”

France U21 international Jaouen made 34 Ligue 2 appearances last season after joining Reims from Guingamp during the summer of 2023.

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot told AFP the transfer fee could rise to €28.5 million.

“I’m really excited to become a Newcastle United player,” said Jaouen.

“As a goalkeeper, I enjoy one-on-one situations and playing as a modern ‘keeper, building from the back and being comfortable with the ball at my feet. Now I want to develop alongside the amazing players and staff here, enjoy my football, and prove my value on the pitch.”

Jaouen has arrived at St James’ Park with Newcastle seeking to refresh their goalkeeping stocks.

England international Nick Pope retained his number one spot for most of last season, but deputy Aaron Ramsdale has returned to parent club Southampton following his loan spell.

John Ruddy and Max Thompson, meanwhile, will leave Newcastle when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Additional reporting by AFP