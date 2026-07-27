Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue wins All-Ireland football final Man of the Match award

MAYO FORWARD RYAN O’Donoghue has been selected as man of the match after the 2026 All-Ireland football final, capping off a magical day for his county.

O’Donoghue’s five points proved crucial as Andy Moran’s side staged a superb comeback to dethrone Kerry and end a 75-year wait for Sam Maguire success with a 1-20 to 1-17 win.

“I don’t have many words, but this is something I’ve dreamed of growing up, along with the other 41 lads. I’m not married yet, but it’s probably the best day of my life.

“I didn’t do anything different to any other game. I’m so proud of every single one of the lads. Since the Monaghan game, the crowd have given us so much and that’s probably something we haven’t had in the last couple of years.

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“To hear the ‘Green And Red of Mayo’ at full-time today was something I’ll never forget. That’s why I’m in the gym in October, November. Dark days down in Belmullet clubhouse, wind battering off the windows. That’s what it’s all for and we’re very lucky today to be rewarded with winning Sam.”

"I'm not married yet, but it's the best day of my life."



Your All-Ireland Final Man of the Match is Ryan O'Donoghue.#SundayGame pic.twitter.com/CTvGCh9vXz — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 26, 2026

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