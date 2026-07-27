American 21-year-old clinches 3M Open as Power and Maguire earn top-10 finishes

JACKSON KOIVUN, PLAYING only his third PGA Tour event as a professional, held off top-ranked Scottie Scheffler in Sunday’s final round to capture the 3M Open in record fashion.

The 21-year-old American fired a five-under par 66 to finish 72 holes in a tournament record 25-under par 259 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, to defeat Scheffler by three strokes.

Séamus Power finished in a share of 10th place on 17-under after a final round of 68 which included four birdies and a bogey on the ninth.

American Lee Hodges set the prior 3M Open scoring record at 24-under 260 to win in 2023.

Former world amateur number one Koivun, who didn’t miss a putt inside five feet all week, fired a 61 on Saturday to lead by three on the way to his first PGA triumph in just 24 days as a pro, poised and calm under pressure.

Koivun took some of his aggressive shotmaking from words written on his glove — confidence, trust and dominate.

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Scheffler, a four-time major winner, fired a bogey-free 63 to finish second on 262 with Brian Harman, the 2023 British Open champion, fellow Americans Denny McCarthy and Chandler Phillips and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters winner, sharing third on 264.

Scheffler birdied six of his first 12 holes but the 30-year-old American came up short in what would have been the greatest last-round comeback of his career, having started six adrift.

Scheffler, who won in January in the California desert, now has five runner-up efforts, including the Masters, among 11 top-four finishes this year.

At the first, Koivun landed his approach inches from the hole and tapped in for birdie.

Scheffler birdied three of the first eight holes to join a second-place pack.

Koivun, however, sank an 11-foot birdie putt at the par-three fourth and a tap-in birdie at the par-five sixth to grab a five-shot edge.

Scheffler began the back nine with three birdies, holing a four-foot putt at 10, a 28-foot putt at 11 and another from just outside 12 feet at the par-five 12th to reach 20-under and pull within three of the lead.

Koivun answered with a par putt from just inside 15 feet at nine to keep that margin at the turn.

Koivun sank a 10-foot birdie putt at 12, but Scheffler, who lipped out a five-foot birdie putt at 14, responded with a birdie putt from just inside five feet at 16 to stay three adrift.

Scheffler birdied the par-five 18th from just inside five feet to reach the clubhouse two off the lead.

Koivun drove the green at the par-four 16th and birdied from just outside five feet to restore his three-stroke edge, then parred 17 and closed with a par putt at 18 from just inside 14 feet for the victory.

Meanwhile on the LPGA, Leona Maguire finished in a share of eighth place at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open in Dundonald Links. Maguire finished on one-under after a final round of 70.

South Korea’s Jenny Shin won just her second LPGA tour title as she triumphed on Sunday after seeing off compatriot Kim A-lim. Shin hit three bogeys on the front nine in a three-over-par 75 to finish on nine under.

Pádraig Harrington finished in a share of 41st place at the Senior Open on four-over, while Paul McGinley was three shots back.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell