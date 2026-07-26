Cian McPhillips wins national 800m title as Sophie O'Sullivan breaks mother Sonia's record

CIAN MCPHILLIPS WAS one of the standout performers at the 123.ie National Senior Track and Field Championships today in Santry, winning his first senior outdoor title.

The Longford star clinched the men’s 800m crown, storming to victory on the final stretch to clock a time of 1:47.76. Cillian Kirwan of Raheny Shamrocks took the silver medal in 1:49.36 while bronze went to Bobby More (1:51.05).

It was a brilliant performance for McPhillips who famously came fourth in the final of the men’s 800m at the World Athletics Championships last year, and will hope to be a medal contender at next month’s European Championships.

“I’m getting there, it was a good run,” he told Athletics Ireland after his win. “It was a very frustrating start to the year. I had to get surgery on my jaw, had to get a cyst removed and four teeth taken out. I’ve only been back running properly since May and, thankfully, it’s been smooth sailing since. It was a bit depressing for a couple of months, but hopefully this trajectory can continue.”

Cian McPhillips eases to an impressive gold in the Men's 800m at the Irish Nationals. Cillian Kirwan is second after setting a blistering early pace.



Watch all the action on RTÉ 2 or here - https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7 pic.twitter.com/vMcKFSUQyc — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Sophie O’Sullivan created history with her victory in the women’s 1500m. Her winning time of 4:05.62 set a new championship record which was previously held by her mother Sonia (4:07.09) since 1995.

Sophie OSullivan celebrates after her win. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Bandon’s Laura Nicholson won silver in 4:08.27 while Jodie McCann clinched the bronze medal with a finishing time of 4:09.54.

“I’m excited for the European Championships,” said O’Sullivan. “I’ll get back to training over the next couple of weeks and hopefully do something special.”

There were emotional scenes midway through the evening programme as more than 400 juvenile athletes from clubs across Ireland joined European champion Ciara Mageean for the special ‘Run with Ciara’ celebration. The tribute provided one of the most memorable moments of the weekend as the Irish athletics community came together to honour one of the country’s greatest-ever athletes.

"It's these special memories I hold dear."



Ciara Mageean with a smile on her face as she rounds the track in Santry with hundreds of children for the "Run with Ciara"



Watch all the action on RTÉ 2 or here - https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ pic.twitter.com/W8HP9OnlXn — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 26, 2026

Sarah Lavin stormed to an 11th national outdoor 100m hurdles title after a dominant performance, crossing the line in 13.34. Silver went to Finn Valley’s Amy Timoney in 14.11 with Abigail Farrell of Donore Harriers taking bronze in 14.13.

Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea AC) reclaimed the men’s 1500m title for the first time since 2021, producing a superb performance to halt Cathal Doyle’s bid for a fifth consecutive outdoor crown in a hugely tactical affair.

Coscoran crossed the line in 3:44.07 to prevail in one of the highest-quality races of the weekend, with Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers AC) taking silver in 3:44.79 and Nick Griggs (CNDR Track AC) completing a stellar podium in third with 3:45.02.

“It’s never easy in those tactical races; you just make the moves you think are right,” said Coscoran.

“I had a really good turn of pace over the last 100 metres, which I’ve been working on. I’m flying in training again, I’ve turned things around and I’m in the perfect spot.”

Men's 1500m champion Andrew Coscoran. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Benjamin Richardson (Waterford AC) stormed to the men’s 100m title in a Championship Record of 10.13 to complete the weekend’s sprint double after taking the 100m on Saturday. Defending champion Bori Akinola (UCD AC) ran 10.21 to claim silver in a fiercely contested final. Sean Aigboboh (Tallaght AC) secured bronze in 10.26.

Ciara Neville (Emerald AC) underlined her dominance in the women’s 100m, successfully defending her national title in 11.44 to claim the third senior outdoor crown of her career. Mollie O’Reilly (Dundrum South Dublin AC) secured the silver medal in 11.63, while Molly Scott (St. Laurence O’Toole AC) completed the podium with bronze in 11.67.

Darragh McElhinney (Bantry AC) produced a decisive surge over the closing stages to reclaim the men’s 5,000m title, his first national outdoor crown in the event since 2020. The Bantry athlete clocked 13:31.71 after reeling in long-time leader Jack O’Leary (Mullingar Harriers AC) over the final 1,000 metres to take the Tom O’Riordan Memorial Cup. O’Leary held on bravely for silver in 13:35.54, while Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC) claimed the bronze medal in 13:45.29.

Niamh Allen (Leevale AC) successfully defended her women’s 5,000m title in style, producing a personal best of 15:26.54 to retain her national crown. Fiona Everard (Bandon AC) went with her all the way, claiming silver in 15:30.34, while Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers AC) completed the podium with brave bronze in 15:50.68.

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National Senior Track and Field Championships Day 2 Results

5000m Women

Niamh ALLEN Leevale A.C. 15:26.54 Fiona EVERARD Bandon A.C. 15:30.34 Danielle DONEGAN Tullamore Harriers A.C. 15:50.68

Pole Vault Men

Michael KENT D.M.P. A.C. 4.60 Joshua FITZGERALD Leevale A.C. 4.30 Fionn NAUGHTON Leevale A.C. 4.15

Pole Vault Women

Clodagh WALSH Abbey Striders A.C. 3.65 Una BRICE Leevale A.C. 3.25 Meabh CORKERY Midleton A.C. 3.15

Long Jump Women

Ruby MILLET St. Abbans A.C. 6.47 Lauren CALLAGHAN Finn Valley A.C. 6.45 Elizabeth NDUDI Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 6.42

Hammer Throw Men

Rory Michael DEVANEY Raheny Shamrock A.C. 71.86 Sean MOCKLER Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C. 60.57 Simon GALLIGAN Clonliffe Harriers A.C. 58.36

Hammer Throw Women

Nicola TUTHILL U.C.D. A.C. 70.16 Margaret HAYDEN Tallaght A.C. 63.61 Kotryna PACERINSKAITE Fanahan Mc Sweeney A.C. 57.22

400mh Men

Fintan DEWHIRST Tír Chonaill A.C. 51.76 Jason O REILLY Killarney Valley A.C. 53.52 Adam COURTNEY Ballymena and Antrim A.C. 53.75

400mh Women

Elle – Kate MC RAE Midleton A.C. 58.35 NU18R NU20R Arlene CROSSAN Finn Valley A.C. 58.39 Cara MURPHY U.C.D. A.C. 58.98

Long Jump Men

Sam HEALY Leevale A.C. 7.61 Ryan ONOH Cork City A.C. 7.57 Shane HOWARD Bridevale A.C. 7.43

Discus Women

Anna GAVIGAN LSA A.C. 54.51 Tara LAVERTY Carrick Aces A.C. 48.16 Holly WRIGHT Crookstown Millview A.C. 42.64

100mh Women

Sarah LAVIN Emerald A.C. 13.34 Amy TIMONEY Finn Valley A.C. 14.11 Abigail FARRELL Donore Harriers A.C. 14.13

110mh Men

Adam NOLAN St. Laurence. O’Toole A.C. 15.01 Reuben MC CARTHY St. Laurence. O’Toole A.C. 15.95

5000m Men

Darragh MCELHINNEY Bantry A.C. 13:31.71 Jack O LEARY Mullingar Harriers A.C. 13:35.54 Brian FAY Raheny Shamrock A.C. 13:45.29

100m Women

Ciara NEVILLE Emerald A.C. 11.44 Mollie O REILLY Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 11.63 Molly SCOTT St. Laurence. O’Toole A.C. 11.67

100m Men

Benjamin RICHARDSON Waterford A.C. 10.13 CR Bori AKINOLA U.C.D. A.C. 10.21 Sean AIGBOBOH Tallaght A.C. 10.26

800m Women

Madison MOONEY Tullamore Harriers A.C. 2:04.38 Emma MOORE Galway City Harriers A.C. 2:04.59 Alex O NEILL Limerick Track A.C. 2:05.50

800m Men

Cian MC PHILLIPS U.C.D. A.C. 1:47.76 Cillian KIRWAN Raheny Shamrock A.C. 1:49.36 Bobby MORE Bray Runners A.C. 1:51.05

400m Women

Rachel MCCANN North Down A.C. 52.93 Sophie BECKER Raheny Shamrock A.C. 53.23 Michelle DUGGAN U.C.D. A.C. 53.72

400m Men

Jack RAFTERY Donore Harriers A.C. 46.12 Andrew EGAN Galway City Harriers A.C.46.16 Sean DOGGETT Athenry A.C. 46.89

1500m Women

Sophie O’SULLIVAN Ballymore Cobh A.C. 4:05.62 CR Laura NICHOLSON Bandon A.C. 4:08.27 Jodie MC CANN Dublin City Harriers A.C. 4:09.54

1500m Men

Andrew COSCORAN Star of the Sea A.C. 3:44.07 Cathal DOYLE Clonliffe Harriers A.C. 3:44.79 Nick GRIGGS CNDR Track A.C. 3:45.02

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Catch up on yesterday’s results including Rhasidat Adeleke’s brilliant performance which assured her safe passage to the European Championships here.

With reporting by Daragh Browne, Athletics Ireland.