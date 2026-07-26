Luke Littler crushes Gerwyn Price to defend World Matchplay crown

LUKE LITTLER BULLDOZED his way to a second consecutive Betfred World Matchplay title as he crushed Gerwyn Price 18-9 in Blackpool.

The 19-year-old averaged 111.53 in the final, setting an average for the tournament as a whole of 111.04 to break Phil Taylor’s record of 106.31.

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Littler became only the third man to successfully defend the Matchplay final after Taylor and Michael van Gerwen, who did it most recently in 2016.

It keeps Littler on course for a clean sweep of trophies in 2026, having already won the World Championship, UK Open, Premier League and the Masters, while he will defend the Grand Slam, Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals.

LITTLER GOES BACK-TO-BACK 🏆



Luke Littler completes the greatest World Matchplay campaign in history, averaging 111.04 across the tournament… 🤯



Littler defeats Gerwyn Price 18-9 in the final to claim his second Phil Taylor Trophy 🙌



📺 https://t.co/xXnQhVoUPy#MatchplayDarts pic.twitter.com/mRk9dYbuhj — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 26, 2026

Earlier Beau Greaves claimed her third Women’s World Matchplay title in four years as she edged out Fallon Sherrock 6-5.

Greaves started the final with finishes of 148 and 144 in consecutive legs, but Sherrock kept pushing, and took back-to-back legs to level at 5-5 and force a decider.

They shared maximums but Greaves came out on top with a checkout of 56 to secure the crown.

“I’m not one to celebrate but it was relief in the end,” Greaves said. “Fallon is a great lass and an even better darts player. I knew I had to play well but to hit that last dart was an outpouring of relief.”