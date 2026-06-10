After Peter Queally's departure, where do Waterford turn next?

THE VERY LAST sentence of Peter Queally’s final interview as Waterford manager hailed the “unity in spirit and resilience” of his team as “something we can hold on to next season”.

The theme of unity was echoed in a column penned by former Déise boss Derek McGrath that week, headlined: “Waterford may have fallen but now they are united”.

County legend John Mullane added to the sense of a county on one page by expressing the need for “continuity” by extending Queally’s tenure.

The Ballydurn native had officially completed his two-year term, which included the option for a third, pending agreement with the county board.

Those discussions evidently were not on the same wavelength as a resignation statement released to WLR on Tuesday evening noted Queally was “extremely disappointed to learn that he did not have the full support of the board to continue in the role”.

Rather than results, those feelings of progression were based on performances.

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After all, Waterford failed to win any of their last seven games of 2026 across league and championship. They have equally gone seven games without a championship win since trumping Clare in Queally’s first game in charge.

They weren’t far away, though, pushing Clare, Cork, and Limerick down the stretch, and catching Tipperary at the death. That much was achieved despite a spate of injuries, which cost them captain Conor Prunty and free-taker Stephen Bennett, among others, and a series of refereeing decisions which drew Queally’s ire.

The wider picture for Waterford is just four round-robin victories in 28 games since the new system was inaugurated. The problem predated Queally’s tenure and won’t be solved by the mere fact of his replacement.

As Waterford look to the future, they need to escape that cycle of defeats.

The last question asked of Queally after that final loss to Limerick probed whether there was anything in particular the group could take from this season into 2027.

“The lads’ hurling really improved under Dónal O’Rourke this year,” Queally began. “He was a big addition to us. He’s an excellent coach. He had us really hurling well for long periods.”

O’Rourke, a Waterford native, was Pat Ryan’s right-hand man as Cork reached back-to-back All-Ireland finals. The Waterford News and Star have since floated the prospect of that duo teaming up again, reporting that O’Rourke “has expressed interest to stay on board and could be joined by former Cork manager Pat Ryan”.

Dónal O'Rourke and Pat Ryan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Ryan has spoken about how he had been on the verge of taking over the Déise in July 2018, even meeting the players before backing out due to mixed feelings caused by his prior Cork involvement and the Rebels’ ongoing title drought. Those factors remain the same.

Were O’Rourke to get the nod, it would follow the pattern of Queally’s appointment, which came after he served two years alongside Davy Fitzgerald.

It’s to Waterford’s credit that they have a wide slate of homegrown prospective hires to choose from at this juncture.

Darragh O’Sullivan managed Ballygunner to unprecedented domestic and provincial club domination and a breakthrough All-Ireland title. He was appointed the county’s minor hurling manager last August on a two-year term, with an option of a third.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Jason Ryan, who has inter-county experience from managing the Wexford and Kildare senior football teams, took over the Ballygunner baton last year and led them to January’s All-Ireland title.

Their current U20 management team, led by James O’Connor, spent the previous three seasons incubating a minor team which delivered All-Ireland success last year. They made the step up with those players last August, also signing up for two seasons, with the option of a third.

Derek McGrath, mentioned at the outset, has been the most successful Waterford native to manage the county in recent times and gets linked to the position whenever it becomes available. He has enjoyed recent club success with Doon.

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Whichever way Waterford turn, they will have to plot the best course between squeezing the remaining effort from the golden generation that delivered minor and U21 All-Irelands a decade ago and the coming crop, who will start to bed into the set-up under the next manager’s remit.

Queally’s blooding of Seán Mackey, Aaron O’Neill, and Conor Keane offers hope for a brighter future.

Yet the sudden vacancy makes the leap to All-Ireland Series qualification feel as uncertain as ever.