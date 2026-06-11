England earn comfortable World Cup friendly win over Costa Rica after thunderstorm

World Cup Friendly Results

England 3-0 Costa Rica

Portugal 2-1 Nigeria

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ENGLAND WERE UNDETERRED by a thunderstorm that delayed their final World Cup warm-up friendly as they beat Costa Rica 3-0 in Orlando on Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon was the star of the show with a goal and an assist as he made his case to start ahead of Marcus Rashford in England’s World Cup opener against Croatia on 17 June.

Kick-off was postponed by one hour after torrential rain and lightning in Florida left the pitch at the Inter&Co Stadium heavily waterlogged ahead of the planned 4pm (8pm GMT) kick-off time.

The experience could prove helpful to Thomas Tuchel’s side in the coming weeks with weather delays expected to play a prominent part in the first ever 48-team World Cup, which begins on Thursday.

Tuchel appeared to signal his team selection for the Croatia clash as he named a strong side and held off on substitutions until just after the hour mark.

Gordon and Jude Bellingham were the big winners as the latter edged ahead of Morgan Rogers in the battle to start behind Harry Kane in attack.

New Barcelona winger Gordon beat his man to reach the byline and cut the ball back for Declan Rice to open the scoring on nine minutes.

Gordon thought he had won a penalty just before the break but referee Katja Koroleva overturned her original decision after a VAR review.

Kane was withdrawn among six changes made by Tuchel on 63 minutes.

The England captain’s absence meant Gordon took responsibility from the penalty spot when Eberechi Eze’s shot came off the arm of a Costa Rica defender.

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Bellingham’s place in Tuchel’s starting line-up has been questioned, but the Real Madrid midfielder showed his class with a jinking run inside the box to set up Eze in the build-up to the penalty.

Gordon dispatched the spot-kick emphatically for his third international goal.

Rogers fluffed a glorious chance for a third goal after sumptuous pass from Eze played him clean through.

But the Aston Villa midfielder was involved when his shot was parried into the path of Ollie Watkins to round off the scoring.

The Three Lions will head to their base camp in Kansas City in confident mood.

Despite not winning a major tournament for 60 years, they are considered among the favourites for the World Cup after a number of near misses under Gareth Southgate.

European Championship finalists twice in the past five years, England also reached a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final under Southgate.

A Champions League winner with Chelsea, German coach Tuchel has been hired to get his adopted country over the line.

After a meeting with Croatia, England also take on Ghana in Boston and Panama in New Jersey in Group L.

Elsewhere tonight, Portugal defeated Nigeria 2-1 in their World Cup friendly. Pedro Neto gave Portugal the lead in the 23rd minute followed by a Nigeria equaliser from Akor Adams shortly before half-time. Francisco Conceição then sealed the victory for Portugal on 75 minutes.

– © AFP 2026

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