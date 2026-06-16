Mbappe breaks French all-time goalscoring record with late burst against Senegal

France 3

Senegal 1

KYLIAN MBAPPE BAGGED a brace as France opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Senegal in New Jersey.

Senegal almost broke the deadlock twice in the first half when Nicolas Jackson’s effort smashed off a post and Ismaila Sarr fired over the bar on the cusp of half-time.

However, France took charge after the break, with skipper Mbappe scoring in the 66th minute and substitute Bradley Barcola doubling their lead.

🇫🇷 1-0 🇸🇳



Mbappe scores and it is no more than France deserves. A beautiful ball from Michael Olise plays in the france captain to give Les Blues the lead



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/UkYSwiffAU — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 16, 2026

🇫🇷 2-0 🇸🇳



He's only just been subbed on and Bradley Barcola has doubled France's lead with a lovely dinked finish.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/7oG6fEzhg7 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 16, 2026

A chaotic stoppage-time period saw Ibrahim Mbaye pull one back for Senegal, but just one minute later Mbappe had the final say with a stunning long-range strike and surpassed Olivier Giroud to become France’s all-time goalscorer with 58 goals.

🇫🇷 2-1 🇸🇳



They are not out of it yet!! 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye has given Senegal some life in added time.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/MBQ2RI4Nk4 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 16, 2026

FULL TIME: 🇫🇷 3-1 🇸🇳



Kylian Mbappe with the goal of the tournament so far to secure the 3 points for France.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/Zoxj9n7UG7 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 16, 2026

Les Bleus are back in Group I action on Monday against Iraq.

Senegal started well, with Jackson flicking the ball through to Sarr but the forward was denied by a solid block from Dayot Upamecano.

Jackson was involved again in the 25th minute when his low strike rattled a post, with the rebound bouncing off Mike Maignan and behind for a corner.

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Pape Thiaw’s side continued to control the game and played some promising passes before Maignan comfortably held Sadio Mane’s attempt from outside the box.

A controversial moment around the hour mark saw France denied a spot-kick following a VAR review for Sadio Mane’s challenge on Kylian Mbappe. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ousmane Dembele’s curling free-kick was nodded away and he then hit a cross into the six-yard area, which took a deflection before reaching Kalidou Koulibaly, who turned the ball behind.

On the stroke of half-time, Senegal came close again when Mane’s pass from the left bobbled across the box and an unmarked Sarr drifted in, but sent his effort over the bar.

Moments into the second half Desire Doue blasted the ball just past the upright and William Saliba made a smart sliding challenge to deny Sarr at the opposite end.

However, Les Bleus looked to threaten when Michael Olise weaved into the box and was denied by a solid stop from Edouard Mendy, who made another great save from Mbappe minutes later.

A controversial moment around the hour mark saw France denied a spot-kick following a VAR review for Mane’s challenge on Mbappe, with the on-field decision of no penalty standing.

🇫🇷 0-0 🇸🇳



Sadio Mane gets away with one there; he makes contact with Mbappe, but the referee deems the Frenchman initiated contact and gave a goal kick instead.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/bibTnEbIzN — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 16, 2026

France eventually struck in the 66th minute when Mbappe guided Olise’s pass into the bottom corner with a delicate first-time effort.

Jackson thought he had equalised two minutes later, but was flagged offside and France remained in control.

Only two minutes after coming onto the pitch, Barcola doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute, latching onto Adrien Rabiot’s clever low pass and chipping the ball over Mendy.

A chaotic finale followed where in the fifth minute of added time, Mbaye broke into the box and Maignan could not keep his powerful strike out to provide a glimmer of hope for Senegal.

However, Mbappe responded one minute later with a fantastic shot from 30 yards out to wrap up three points.