England's Tino Livramento ruled out of World Cup

ENGLAND FULL-BACK TINO Livramento has been ruled out of the World Cup, with Trevoh Chalobah being called in on the eve of the side’s opener against Croatia.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been forced into a late squad change ahead of Wednesday’s Group L curtain raiser against Croatia after the Newcastle defender picked up an injury.

Livramento trained with his England team-mates in front of the media at their Kansas City base on Sunday, but rumours began to swirl when he pulled out of planned media duties.

The FA has now confirmed the 23-year-old will miss the entire tournament with a calf issue, leading to Chelsea centre-back Chalobah being drafted in as a late replacement.