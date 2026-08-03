Leona Maguire to compete at fourth Solheim Cup after wildcard pick

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE has been selected as a wildcard pick for Team Europe at the 2026 Solheim Cup.

The Cavan golfer will compete at her fourth Solheim Cup after getting the nod from captain Anna Nordqvist.

Rookies Julia Lopez Ramirez (Spain), Nastasia Nadaud (France) and Mimi Rhodes (England) were her other picks for the tournament at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands from 11 to 13 September.

Maguire has won eight, halved won and lost just three of her 12 matches at the Solheim Cup since her debut in 2021. She has struggled for form this season, but will hope the tournament continues to be a happy hunting ground for her as Europe look to wrestle back the crown.

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“I’m really excited to be part of Team Europe again in September and I’m happy that Anna has picked me to be on the team,” said Maguire.

“I love the Solheim Cup, it brings the best out of my game and I love being part of the team. I can’t wait to represent Europe for the fourth time and to be back on European soil.”