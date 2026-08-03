The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Celtic to face Austrian champions LASK in Champions League play-offs
CELTIC HAVE DRAWN Austrian side LASK in the Uefa Champions League play-off round.
The draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.
Martin O’Neill’s side have been pitted against the 2025/26 Austrian Bundesliga winners in a two-legged tie for a spot in the league phase of Europe’s top club competition.
The full draw is outlined below.
Celtic begin their Scottish Premiership title defence on Monday evening when Dundee head for Glasgow.
They return to action at Celtic Park a little less than three months after clinching their latest crown in a dramatic final-day showdown with Hearts.
Champions League play-off round draw
- With reporting from Press Association
*****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Football Luck of the Draw Soccer