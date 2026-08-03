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Celtic manager Martin O'Neill. Alamy Stock Photo
Luck of the Draw

Celtic to face Austrian champions LASK in Champions League play-offs

The draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.
12.18pm, 3 Aug 2026

CELTIC HAVE DRAWN Austrian side LASK in the Uefa Champions League play-off round.

The draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Martin O’Neill’s side have been pitted against the 2025/26 Austrian Bundesliga winners in a two-legged tie for a spot in the league phase of Europe’s top club competition.

The full draw is outlined below.

Celtic begin their Scottish Premiership title defence on Monday evening when Dundee head for Glasgow.

They return to action at Celtic Park a little less than three months after clinching their latest crown in a dramatic final-day showdown with Hearts.

Champions League play-off round draw 

  • Levski Sofia / Kairat Almaty v AEK Athens 
  • Celtic v LASK
  • GNK Dinamo / Kauno Zalgiris v Viking 
  • Mjallby / S. Bratislava v Ararat-Armenia / Celje
  • H. Beer-Sheva / Crvena Zvezda v Aarhus / Sabah 
  • Fenerbahce / Sturm Graz v Sparta Praha / Lyon 
  • Olympiacos / NEC v Union SC / Bodo Glimt

- With reporting from Press Association

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