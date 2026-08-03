Celtic to face Austrian champions LASK in Champions League play-offs

CELTIC HAVE DRAWN Austrian side LASK in the Uefa Champions League play-off round.

The draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

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Martin O’Neill’s side have been pitted against the 2025/26 Austrian Bundesliga winners in a two-legged tie for a spot in the league phase of Europe’s top club competition.

The full draw is outlined below.

Celtic begin their Scottish Premiership title defence on Monday evening when Dundee head for Glasgow.

They return to action at Celtic Park a little less than three months after clinching their latest crown in a dramatic final-day showdown with Hearts.

Champions League play-off round draw

Levski Sofia / Kairat Almaty v AEK Athens

Celtic v LASK

GNK Dinamo / Kauno Zalgiris v Viking

Mjallby / S. Bratislava v Ararat-Armenia / Celje

H. Beer-Sheva / Crvena Zvezda v Aarhus / Sabah

Fenerbahce / Sturm Graz v Sparta Praha / Lyon

Olympiacos / NEC v Union SC / Bodo Glimt

- With reporting from Press Association

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