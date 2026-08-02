Said grabs late winner as Motherwell launch new Premiership season with victory

Hibernian 1

Motherwell 2

IBRAHIM SAID NETTED a late winner as Motherwell started their William Hill Premiership season as they left off by beating Hibernian at Easter Road.

Said finished off an excellent counter-attack in the 85th minute to secure a 2-1 victory.

Motherwell midfielder Oscar Priestman had earlier won and conceded a penalty. Lukas Fadinger put the visitors ahead five minutes before the end of a largely uneventful first half.

Regan Charles-Cook missed a glorious chance to double the lead before Martin Boyle levelled in the 56th minute after being bundled over by Priestman.

Hibs had two efforts cleared off the line by Martin Moorman before Said slotted home his fourth goal for the club.

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The Steelmen had clinched fourth place last season with victory at Easter Road and have adapted well to the departure of Jens Berthel Askou, with new manager Alfred Johansson boasting three wins from three games.

Motherwell’s Emmanuel Longelo was the only player to come in for either team after both sides recorded European wins on Thursday.

Hibs made the early running but the hosts failed to land a shot on target with Ethan Lowe dragging a half chance wide.

Motherwell were still without a fully-fit recognised centre-forward and struggled to get up the pitch in numbers for much of the first half, often relying on Said carrying the ball from deep in his own half.

They grew increasingly assured in possession as the half progressed though and some sharp passing on the right channel led to Priestman being taken out by a clumsy challenge by Josh Mulligan. Fadinger slotted home his third goal of the season.

Charles-Cook shot just wide from 22 yards after a quick throw caught Hibs on the hop and the former Ross County winger should have doubled Motherwell’s lead just after the break when Jason Kerr failed to deal with a high ball. He was clean through on Raphael Sallinger but shot at the goalkeeper when it appeared he was set to go round him.

Fadinger twice threatened from long range before Alex Paulsen was called into action for the first time, pulling off an excellent diving stop from Lowe’s first-time volley.

Motherwell gifted Hibs their equaliser. Priestman was pointing to his goalkeeper when Williams passed the ball inside to him instead and Boyle was quickly on to the pass before being bundled over by the Australian.

Hibs drew confidence from Boyle’s successful spot-kick and created several good chances.

Owen Elding drew a fingertip save from Paulsen from 30 yards before the Irishman and Lowe had shots cleared off the line by Moorman after the Motherwell goalkeeper could only palm away crosses in a crowded box.

Lowe stabbed Elding’s low cross wide after a quick free-kick as Motherwell hung on.

The visitors brought on debutants Alex Lowry and Jamie Knight-Lebel and snatched victory after another substitute, Olly Whyte, won the ball in midfield and started a slick break. Lowry played a one-two with Said and fed Williams, whose square ball was sidefooted home by the Nigerian.

Paulsen made a save from Ante Suto and Elding headed over before Lowry forced a stop as Motherwell saw out the win.