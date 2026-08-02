Galway captain Kate Geraghty wins All-Ireland final Player of the Match award

GALWAY CAPTAIN KATE Geraghty lifted the Brendan Martin Cup for her county before picking up the Player of the Match award after a dramatic All-Ireland final against Kerry.

Galway emerged 2-7 to 0-12 victors against the Kingdom in Croke Park to end a 22-year wait for senior All-Ireland glory.

Geraghty was part of a Galway full-back line which managed to avoid conceding any goals throughout a tense battle, while full-forward Leanne Coen bagged two crucial goals which proved to be the difference for the Tribeswomen.

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“What an amazing feeling,” she told TG4 before accepting the Player of the Match award. “I’m just so happy to be here listening to the ‘N17′ and everyone shouting and screaming.

“Our management team has been fantastic, and they’ve really put everything in place for us to win here today. We were playing a sweeper system. We had Siobhán [Divilly] dropping back and Louise [Ward] so they were helping us out. All of our individual battles were so important, and I think we have such great man-markers in our defence and that really helped.

“We worked on controlling the game so much. We would have lost a couple of games in the last five or 10 minutes and with that free at the end, I was afraid it was going to happen again, but I’m so happy it didn’t go that way.”

The game produced a frantic conclusion as Kerry were awarded a free outside the arc at the death. Síofra O’Shea’s effort dropped into the square and ended up in the net, but referee Maggie Farrelly ruled that there was a square ball which denied Kerry the match-winning score.

Geraghty was asked for her thoughts on the moment which preceded the joyous scenes at full-time.

“I haven’t watched it back, but we’ll see.”

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