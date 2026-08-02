Limerick boxer Lee Reeves in hospital after knockout defeat

LIMERICK BOXER LEE Reeves remains in hospital after a knockout in his fight at the 3Arena on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old was up against Kildare’s Gary Cully when he sustained a last round knockout.

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There was concern for Reeves in the wake of the incident as he remained unconscious as he was removed from the arena.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren issued a statement on Saturday night concerning Reeves.

All our thoughts and prayers are with Lee Reeves and his family at this time as he remains in hospital.



Everyone at Queensberry is thinking of him and we’re in constant contact with his team regarding his condition as we hope for positive news. — Frank Warren (@FrankWarren) August 1, 2026

“All our thoughts and prayers are with Lee Reeves and his family at this time as he remains in hospital.

“Everyone at Queensberry is thinking of him and we’re in constant contact with his team regarding his condition as we hope for positive news.”