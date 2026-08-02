O'Neill point delivers All-Ireland glory for Antrim against Carlow

Antrim 1-13

Carlow 2-9

ANTRIM WERE CROWNED All-Ireland junior ladies football champions in dramatic fashion in today’s opener at Croke Park, a last-gasp point by Maria O’Neill delivering success over Carlow.

It was rough justice on Carlow, who had just drawn level through a goal from Megan Townsend moments before Antrim attacked and pointed courtesy of O’Neill.

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MARIA O NEILL leis an scór ciniúnach !!!



Last minute winner 😱😱@AntrimLGFA #PeilnamBan pic.twitter.com/exydEvRd0N — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) August 2, 2026

*****

Ó Mo Dhia !!!!



Megan Townsend with goal to draw the game , what a finish !!



59 Nóim@CarlowLGFA 2-09 (15)@AntrimLGFA 1-12 (15)@ladiesfootball #PeilnamBan pic.twitter.com/fCaQgPTD5c — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 2, 2026

Carlow's Megan Townsend is tackled by Maeve Blaney of Antrim. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO