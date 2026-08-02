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O'Neill point delivers All-Ireland glory for Antrim against Carlow
Antrim 1-13
Carlow 2-9
ANTRIM WERE CROWNED All-Ireland junior ladies football champions in dramatic fashion in today’s opener at Croke Park, a last-gasp point by Maria O’Neill delivering success over Carlow.
It was rough justice on Carlow, who had just drawn level through a goal from Megan Townsend moments before Antrim attacked and pointed courtesy of O’Neill.
More to follow…
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Carlow's Megan Townsend is tackled by Maeve Blaney of Antrim. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO
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Antrim Carlow junior final Ladies Football