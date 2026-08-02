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Antrim captain Bronagh Devlin lifts the cup. Grace Halton/INPHO
junior final

O'Neill point delivers All-Ireland glory for Antrim against Carlow

The Ulster side had one point to spare.
1.55pm, 2 Aug 2026

Antrim 1-13

Carlow 2-9

ANTRIM WERE CROWNED All-Ireland junior ladies football champions in dramatic fashion in today’s opener at Croke Park, a last-gasp point by Maria O’Neill delivering success over Carlow.

It was rough justice on Carlow, who had just drawn level through a goal from Megan Townsend moments before Antrim attacked and pointed courtesy of O’Neill.

More to follow…

*****

megan-townsend-is-tackled-by-maeve-blaney Carlow's Megan Townsend is tackled by Maeve Blaney of Antrim. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

 

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