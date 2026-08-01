Athlone edge eight-goal thriller with Shamrock Rovers to make semi-final of WFAI Cup

ATHLONE TOWN BEAT Shamrock Rovers 5-3 after extra-time in the pick of the WFAI quarter-finals today.

Alexis Strickland gave the holders a 1-0 lead at the break, with Emily Corbet drawing Rovers level on the hour mark.

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The game really took off then as goals from Maddison Gibson and Hannah Waesch put Athlone two ahead, before goals from Ciara Milton and, in the last minute of normal time, Therese Kinnevey dragged Rovers back to parity.

To extra-time then, and Isabel Ryan put Athlone back ahead before Hazel Donogan sealed the win in the second half of extra time.

Athlone Town strike first in extra time 👊 pic.twitter.com/uSfYfczLWI — FAIreland (@FAIreland) August 1, 2026

Elsewhere Galway United beat Sligo Rovers 2-1, after extra-time. Emma Doherty was on target twice in extra-time to put Galway two up before Cara Jordan pulled one back for Sligo.

Shelbourne are also through to the semi-finals after a 4-1 over Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Alex Kavanagh netted for Shels after just 35 seconds. Olivia Damico made it 2-0 before half-time. Pearl Slattery and Brianne Severns added goals in the second. Hannah O’Brien managed to get one back for Bohs, but at that stage the outcome was well beyond doubt.

The final semi-final spot will be decided tomorrow in the all-Leeside clash of Douglas Hall and Cork City (KO: 2pm).