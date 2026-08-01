Ireland's Killian Phillips hits brace to give St Mirren winning start to season

KILLIAN PHILLIPS SCORED in each half to reward a terrific St Mirren away display with a 2-0 opening-day win at Falkirk in the William Hill Premiership.

Craig McLeish’s side, among the bookies’ favourites to finish bottom, should have enjoyed a greater margin of victory than 2-0.

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St Mirren play more on the deck under McLeish than predecessor Stephen Robinson. Yet with the passing accuracy of Samuel Ramos, going long almost paid dividends after nine minutes when the Spaniard found Phillips in behind and the Irishman forced Scott Bain into a smart stop.

Phillips takes the yellow after putting his short back on. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ramos helped pave the way to the visitors seizing an 11th minute lead, though. He picked out Chris Mochrie from deep, who in turn found Henry Fieldson wide on the left.

Fieldson wasted no time delivering an early ball to the near post to Phillips, who beat Deniss Melniks to stick out a leg and divert a close-range finish past Bain.

🐼 "They are reset, reenergised and revitalised!"



Killian Phillips grabs his second of the game to extend St Mirren's lead against Falkirk ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uzhJXfsAZI — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 1, 2026

Falkirk piled forward in search of an equalizer late on, only for Saints to catch them on the break and clinch three points after 87 minutes.

Roland Idowu sprinted clear and the relentless Phillips followed, taking a pass in his stride and scoring with the aid of a deflection through the legs of Falkirk defender Leon McCann.