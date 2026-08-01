GAA chiefs 'overwhelmingly agree' to continue Allianz partnership

THE GAA HAS committed to continue its partnership with Allianz after meetings of the Association’s management committee and central council.

Tyrone GAA had raised concerns over the deal, which sees the company sponsor the National Leagues and All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. The insurance firm also acts as underwriter for all the GAA’s clubs and grounds.

A United Nations report published in July 2025 identified Allianz’s German parent company, through its subsidiary PIMCO, among the companies and corporations which hold Israeli government bonds.

Last August, a petition signed by close to 800 current and former GAA players called on the Association to drop Allianz as a sponsor, which led to the GAA referring the issue to their newly constituted ethics and integrity commission.

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Several county boards also passed motions calling on the GAA’s central council to terminate their commercial partnership with Allianz Insurance Group.

Following a report from that commission in December, the GAA opted to retain its deal, stating that terminating the sponsorship would make it “impossible to secure an alternative insurer that would not have similar links” and “could expose the Association to legal consequences apart from loss of sponsorship”.

Protests against the partnership have been a recurring feature at championship games this year, with one demonstration disrupting the GAA’s annual congress in February.

Following Tyrone’s correspondence to the Association, the issue was revisited at this month’s management committee and central council meetings.

A subsequent GAA statement noted: “Following a comprehensive discussion, it was overwhelmingly agreed to endorse the decision taken last December to adopt the recommendation of the Ethics and Integrity Commission report and to maintain this partnership.”

Meanwhile, the GAA has approved the use of SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Ireland’s Women’s World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on 13 October and Munster’s Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 on 17 October.