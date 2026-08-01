The first LGFA All-Ireland final under new rules - and the potential for a shootout

THE FIRST ALL-IRELAND ladies football finals played under the new rules are upon us.

While much has been made of the transformation in the men’s game over the last two years, LGFA followed suit with rule changes this season.

Six of the 12 mirror the GAA Football Review Committee’s rules, including the two-pointer, solo-and-go, and three-up, while the others look specifically at long-standing LGFA regulations, including those related to the tackle.

Again, they have been roundly welcomed and embraced, hailed as breathing new life into the women’s game.

They’re set for their first championship run out at Croke Park on Sunday, and will be under the microscope on the biggest stage as Kerry face Galway in the senior showpiece, a repeat of 2024.

(It’s Antrim v Carlow and Fermanagh v Roscommon in the preceding junior and intermediate deciders.)

The players’ verdict?

“I’m really enjoying football this year,” says Kerry captain and leading scorer Síofra O’Shea.

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“It’s definitely given us a bit more space inside in the forwards and as a forward, you love those 1v1 battles and I think we’re getting a few more of them this year than we did over the last few years.

“I suppose different things like the kick-out mark and the solo-and-go are helping speed up the game as well. It’s probably taking out that cynical edge out of the game as well that you can’t foul someone and hold up a play to get loads of players back behind the ball. You can keep it moving straight away and that’s definitely helping.

“I think teams are going to start improving with the rules as well when they start playing club football. You might see more two-pointers and stuff as people practice and get more used to it. I think it’ll only improve again next year.”

Naturally, two-pointers haven’t been quite as prevalent as in men’s football, but O’Shea is one of several players to have raised orange flags on the inter-county stage.

Kerry’s final opponents Galway have perhaps best reaped the rewards of doubles, but what is the new game like from a defender’s point of view? Captain Kate Geraghty is well versed.

“I think it makes the game a lot quicker from a backs’ perspective,” she says. “It’s probably not as rewarding (as for a forward).

“When you’re coming out from the backs, I suppose it makes a bit of a difference that you have that solo-and-go, and it makes the game a bit quicker, but you have to be so alert when a forward gets it because they could be straight in on goal if you’re not ready for it.

“(Changes to the tackle have) probably not been as evident as the other rules, but I think a bit of physicality does make a difference when you’re coming out of the defence and you’re able to push fast I suppose.”

Geraghty adds: “I think the two-pointer has been huge for us in the last couple of games. Róisín (Leonard) is able to kick it from 45 yards, and she has done so in a couple of games.

“We’re not just relying on her either, the likes of Kate Thompson, Olivia Divilly, Kate Slevin, nearly all of our forwards are able to hit from that range as well. I think it does give you such a boost if you’re able to get that two-pointer. Sometimes it takes a bit of pressure off the inside line and then it creates that space as well for the inside line to get it when they have to push out on to that two-pointer.”

Danielle O'Leary in action against Kate Geraghty in the 2024 All-Ireland ladies football final. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

- Potential for a shootout -

The new rules have led to higher scoring across the board, with Galway and Kerry hitting big numbers in their respective All-Ireland senior championship campaigns to date.

Galway have scored 8-82, averaging 27 points in their four games to date.

The aforementioned Divilly has accounted for 2-24, with Leonard (2-14), Slevin (1-10) and Leanne Coen (1-10) among others in fine form amidst a spreed of scorers.

Kerry, meanwhile, have recorded 7-65, with O’Shea topping the senior charts with 3-25 and fellow inside forwards Danielle O’Leary (1-7) and Jadyn Lucey (1-6) chipping in.

In terms of defensive records, the Kingdom have conceded just one goal in the All-Ireland series – a penalty as they dethroned Dublin in the semi-final – while the Tribe’s statement win over Armagh at the same stage was the first time they kept a clean sheet. They have conceded a total of 4-30 in four games, with Kerry giving up one less point.

Kerry’s All-Ireland SFC road to the final

Group stages: Kerry 2-16 Tipp 0-4 | Kerry 1-19 Kildare 0-8

Kerry 2-16 Tipp 0-4 | Kerry 1-19 Kildare 0-8 Quarter-final: Kerry 2-14 Meath 0-8

Kerry 2-14 Meath 0-8 Semi-final: Kerry 2-16 Dublin 1-9

Galway’s All-Ireland SFC road to the final

Group stages: Galway 2-21 Meath 1-9 | Galway 4-20 Tyrone 2-7

Galway 2-21 Meath 1-9 | Galway 4-20 Tyrone 2-7 Quarter-final: Galway 2-20 Mayo 1-6

Galway 2-20 Mayo 1-6 Semi-final: Galway 0-21 Armagh 0-8

Both defences have been solid, with the fact Galway held Armagh’s star-studded attack to 0-3 from play (0-8 total) particularly striking. Geraghty shackled Aimee Mackin, and could be tasked with tracking O’Shea here.

The Kingdom rearguard restricted Dublin to 0-5 from play (1-9 total), so this facet is pretty evenly balanced. As with any game, kick-outs will be key, with battle lines drawn around the middle eight.

Bench impact is likely to be crucial, with Galway particularly interesting: Shauna Hynes put her hand up for a start with a 0-4 cameo in the semi-final but is again held in reserve, while the experienced Louise Ward was another substitute that day but is due in from the off. Both sides have good depth.

Truthfully, little can be read into recent meetings. Galway won their Division 1 league clash 1-11 to 1-9 in Tralee in March, while Kerry reigned supreme in 2024 after a dominant 3-14 to 0-11 All-Ireland final success. The latter was a one-sided encounter, the word from the Tribe this week that they were “underprepared” for the game and occasion. This should not be the case here.

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Form lines would suggest there’s potential for a shootout, but as we’re all well aware, All-Ireland finals can go any which direction.

Geraghty, for one, is unsure what to expect, but accepts it could be tighter with everything on the line: Galway seeking their first Brendan Martin Cup since 2004, and just second ever, and Kerry aiming for two in three years.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get those same kind of scores,” the skipper says. “I know that the Kerry defence is quite good, but we have the forwards that we know will be able to take shots.

“If you’re not willing to take on players, what are you there for really because you’re not going to win a game with low scores. I think we just have to be able and ready to take them on when we can, and I think we have the players to do that.

“Both teams have put up high scores in games but I think both defences are quite good as well. It really depends on the day. I don’t really care what way it goes if we can get over the line!”

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