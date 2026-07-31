Leona Maguire in danger of missing cut at Women's Open

LEONA MAGUIRE SHOT a three-over par round of 74 and is in danger of missing the cut at the AIG Women’s Open in Royal Lytham and St Anne’s.

The Cavan woman is five-over par overall after the first two days of the Open, with the projected cut currently at four over.

Advertisement

It would be Maguire’s first missed cut at the Open since 2020 should the mark not push out by the close of play.

You can follow the leaderboard here.

Maguire started the day on two over, and was four over after two holes following consecutive early bogeys.

Birdies on the par-five sixth and ninth holes put her in better stead going down the back nine but a double bogey at 13 was costly. She dropped another shot at the 14th and finished her round on five-over overall.

A second successive 75 means Lauren Walsh will not be around the weekend. The Kildare woman sits on eight over.

Anna Foster from Dublin shot a 76 yesterday and will likely need and under-par round to stay for the weekend.

Japan’s Shiho Kuwaki is the leader in the clubhouse after a round of 70. She is on six-under par.