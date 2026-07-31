Ryder Cup tickets sold out for Adare Manor amid 'unprecedented global demand'

RYDER CUP ORGANISERS have announced that general admission tickets for the 2027 edition at Adare Manor have sold out.

The ballot process has concluded with all tickets allocated following “unprecedented global demand” to watch the best golfers from Europe and America compete in Limerick.

A third of tickets went to Irish spectators, with the other 66% to travel from 80 different countries across the world.

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The overall attendance across the week, 13-19 September, 2027, is expected to exceed 250,000, with a daily capacity of 55,000.

Richard Atkinson, the European Tour group’s chief Ryder Cup officer, said the event could have sold out “more than 12 times over”.

Fans who were successful in the ballot process were informed over the last seven days. Others secured tickets in an exclusive island of Ireland priority window in May, which sold out in under an hour.

“We always thought there would be huge global interest in the 2027 Ryder Cup, but the demand for tickets we received throughout the entire process has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Atkinson.

“We could have sold out our general admission tickets more than 12 times over, which is testament to the appeal of golf’s greatest team contest, as well as the passion of fans who want to be part of it.

“Next year’s Ryder Cup at Adare Manor promises to be a truly special occasion and we look forward to welcoming international visitors to Limerick to experience the very best of Irish hospitality as well as an historic sporting event.”

Some travel packages and premium experience tickets remain on the market.

Earlier this week, home favourite Pádraig Harrington was named by Luke Donald as a vice-captain.