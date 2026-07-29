Pádraig Harrington named by Luke Donald as Ryder Cup vice-captain

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON HAS been named by captain Luke Donald, as the vice-captain of the 2027 Ryder Cup team.

The event, taking place in Adare Manor, will be a particularly poignant moment for Harrington, who played the last time the event was hosted on Irish soil in 2006.

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20 years on, he joins Edoardo and Francesco Molinari in Donald’s backroom structure as Europe seek to do a three-peat after winning in Marco Simone and Bethpage Black in 2023 and 2025 respectively.

Speaking on the competition’s website, Harrington said, “It’s something I didn’t expect. I honestly didn’t think I’d ever wear the European Ryder Cup logo again. So I’m very happy to be part of it. The Ryder Cup has been a special part of my life. Representing Europe has always been one of the highlights of my golfing career, and to be able to do it again in this situation, especially in Ireland, is special.

“You wouldn’t want to miss out with it being in Ireland, so I’m very pleased.”

It is a role reversal from the 2021 campaign, when Donald acted as Harrington’s vice-captain.

“Luke and I arranged to meet up at The Open and chatted about it, and we felt we could strike up a good team again,” said Harrington.

“Obviously, he was my vice-captain (in 2021), and we have worked together as vice-captains in the past. And certainly, I feel I’ve something to give.

“Luke has a very strong team around him already and he felt that we would work well together.”