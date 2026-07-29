The leading contenders for Footballer of the Year and Young Footballer of the Year awards

JUST AS THE All-Ireland celebrations will stretch on in Mayo until the winter months, the All-Star awards won’t be revealed until November.

Sunday’s final certainly put some clarity on the race to become Footballer of the Year, while a couple of strong contenders are lining up for the Young Footballer of the Year prize.

Footballer of the Year

Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)

Ryan O'Donoghue lifts the Sam Maguire Cup. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The Westerners’ attacking general, top scorer, and all-round inspiration. His first-half two-pointer was the moment we started to believe we had an All-Ireland final on our hands. His second-half orange flag was the moment Mayo fans began to believe what was happening before their eyes. His elusive run to create the goal was a touch of class.

O’Donoghue has been producing these moments all year. From the quarter-final onwards, he stepped up a notch, scoring 1-24 across those three games. His 10 two-pointers were a defining reason for Mayo’s success, tying Steven Sherlock and David Clifford for the most in the 2026 championship. His 2-56 total included 2-26 from open play.

Without him, above all others, Mayo wouldn’t be All-Ireland champions for 2026. Further honours will follow.

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David Clifford (Kerry)

Kerry's David Clifford is tackled by Donnacha McHugh of Mayo. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Already has three of these individual awards in the press, two in years Kerry lifted Sam Maguire and one in which they fell short.

By the numbers, it has been another outrageous year for the Fossa forward. He finished as championship top scorer in back-to-back campaigns with a total of 7-50. Only a baker’s dozen came from frees. His from-play total was 7-37; not far off double his nearest rival (Westmeath’s Brandon Kelly on 4-22). He scored a goal in seven out of Kerry’s eight championship matches.

Quieter in the semi-final and final, but still racked up tallies of 1-5 and 1-6. Nailed on for a seventh All-Star in his ninth year of senior inter-county football.

Other contenders

Paudie Clifford was the player who looked like making it happen for Kerry in the final, adding three points to his previous tallies of 0-5 against both Tyrone and Dublin, picking up man of the match in the latter contest.

Jack Carney was among the next best for Mayo, combining his aerial abilities in midfield with a two-point threat which delivered eight orange flags, including a pair in the final.

The semi-finalists also produced worthy contenders with Niall Scully immense for Dublin, particularly in defeating Galway, and Dara McDonnell outstanding for Louth, with his best performance in overcoming Armagh.

Young Footballer of the Year

Mayo's Darragh Beirne and Kobe McDonald celebrate. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

From a Mayo team which won an All-Ireland with three teenagers, take your pick. While Eoin McGreal was a model of defensive consistency, entrusted with marking Paudie Clifford in the final, the two high-scoring corner-forwards will be front and centre.

Australia-bound Kobe McDonald ended the year in the top-10 scorers in the championship (1-28) and top-five from play (1-24). The 18-year-old’s ‘one chance’ mindset brought a flair to Mayo’s charge, igniting the crowd with his explosive speed, power, and shooting from all angles.

Still 19, Darragh Beirne was Mayo’s game-breaker with his potent left foot and eye for goal. Scorer of 3-18, he netted against Tyrone, Louth, and Kerry, while also being named man of the match against Cork.

Louth's Dara McDonnell has a shot blocked by Eoin McGreal of Mayo. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

Dara McDonnell may well take the other nomination after his terrific year at centre-back on Louth’s All-Ireland semi-finalists.