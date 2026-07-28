Shamrock Rovers knocked out of Champions League after comeback falls short

Champions League second qualifying round second leg:

Shamrock Rovers 2

FC Ararat-Armenia 1

(Ararat win 3-2 on aggregate)

SHAMROCK ROVERS WERE knocked out of the Champions League tonight despite a 2-1 win over Ararat-Armenia, as they suffered a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Well-taken goals from Matt Healy and Aaron Greene had levelled the tie on aggregate amid a frenetic opening 45, before Sandro Lima’s second-half goal silenced Tallaght.

Stephen Bradley’s side must now settle for Europa League football, as they drop to the competition’s third qualifying round.

They will next meet Albanian side Egnatia Rrogozhinë, who lost 4-1 on penalties to Slovenian side Celje elsewhere in tonight’s Champions League qualifiers after a 5-5 aggregate draw.

Rovers went into the game seven points clear at the top of the Premier Division table after 25 matches, while the Armenians are in pre-season, with their domestic league set to get underway on Friday.

The Irish side knew beforehand that advancing would secure at least €3.1 million in Uefa prize money, while reaching the Champions League proper could net them €18.6 million.

Danny Grant, Dan Cleary, John McGovern, Rory Gaffney and Victor Ozhianvuna were all missing through injury for Rovers.

The Hoops had trailed 2-0 from last week’s frustrating defeat in Yerevan but were looking to replicate an impressive home display in the last round when they recovered from a two-goal first-leg deficit to knock out Floriana.

It was an unenviable task, though, with Stephen Bradley saying pre-match that Ararat were “a better team” than the Estonians.

Rovers made just one change in personnel from the first leg, with Jake Mulraney replacing Cory O’Sullivan in the starting XI.

The visitors, meanwhile, made four alterations. Alexandro Malis, Zidane Banjaqi, Edgar Grigoryan and Maxence Carlier came into the team, with Bruno Pereira, Kamo Hovhannisyan, Alwyn Tera and Zhiryar Shaghoyan making way.

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Rovers did most of the probing in the early stages, but Ararat went closest to opening the scoring on the counter-attack.

Zidane Banjaqi found plenty of space down the right. The winger’s low cross was met by Lima at the far post, but the angle was tight, and the Brazilian forward’s sliding finish directed the ball just wide.

But shortly thereafter, Rovers went ahead after a well-worked move.

It ended with Aaron Greene laying it perfectly for Matt Healy on the edge of the area, and the midfielder found the corner of the net with an emphatic finish.

A six-minute stoppage followed as the referee consulted VAR for a possible offside before eventually sticking with his original decision to award the goal.

Shamrock Rovers' new signing from Sligo, Will Fitzgerald, before kick-off. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Graham Burke and Jack Byrne were both causing problems with their movement and creativity, with the latter regularly drifting to right wing to find space.

Just after the half-hour mark, Rovers missed a golden opportunity to level the tie on aggregate.

Mulraney swung in an inviting cross, and it was allowed to bounce in the area before Adam Brennan headed narrowly over the crossbar.

But when the goal came, it was the visitors who were the orchestrators of their own downfall.

Alexandro Malis underhit his attempted pass back to João Bravim.

After Greene made the initial interception, Byrne rounded the goalkeeper, and squared it to the striker for a simple finish into the empty net.

Shamrock Rovers' Aaron Greene scores. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Rovers went close to scoring a third early in the second half.

Byrne floated in a free kick, and Roberto Lopes rose highest, but Bravim got down well to parry away the Cape Verde international’s header.

But Ararat came more into the game in the second half, enjoying greater possession and territory as the hosts struggled to repeat the intensity of the opening period.

However, Rovers were still posing a threat. Brennan showed good pace down the right before slipping through Greene, but the 36-year-old’s disappointing finish was saved by Bravim.

But it was the visitors who restored their lead on aggregate with 17 minutes of normal time remaining.

Moments after being introduced, Carlos França showed great pace to get to the byline and cut it back. Tunmise Sobowale got a touch to the ball, but it fell kindly for Lima to fire home.

Stephen Bradley’s response was to introduce Jonathan Afolabi, Enda Stevens, Danny Mandroiu and Michael Noonan off the bench.

But Rovers struggled to create chances amid an anti-climactic finish, as their Champions League dreams ended for another year.

Shamrock Rovers: 1. Ed McGinty 4. Roberto Lopes 5. Lee Grace (Mandroiu 84) 22. Tunmise Sobowale 19. Adam Brennan 11. Jake Mulraney (Stevens 77) 8. Matthew Healy 7. Dylan Watts (Razi 84) 29. Jack Byrne 10. Graham Burke (Noonan 88) 9. Aaron Greene (Afolabi 77)

Subs: 41. Alex Noonan 2. Adam Matthews 3. Enda Stevens 14. Danny Mandroiu 17. Luke O’Regan 18. Jonathan Afolabi 26. John O’Sullivan 27. Cory O’Sullivan 28. Naj Razi 31. Michael Noonan 33. Cian Barrett 38. Max Kovaleskis

FC Ararat-Armenia: 98. João Bravim 3. Junior Bueno 43. Bruno Wilson 47. Alexandro Malis 2. Hugo Oliveira (Felipe 90) 19. Karen Muradyan 17. Maxence Carlier (Ayvaazyan 84) 16. Edgar Grigoryan 11. Zidane Banjaqi (Shaghoyan 84) 91. Sandro Lima (Ndior 90) 77. Artur Serobyan (França 72)

Subs: 1. Arman Nersesyan 5. Luís Felipe 6. Michael Ayvaazyan 7. Zhirayr Shaghoyan 9. Arayik Eloyan 14. Bruno Pereira 20. Alwyn Tera 25. Alioune Ndior 90. Paul Ayongo 95. Carlos França

Referee: Sam Barrott (England)

Attendance: 6,731