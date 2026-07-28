Sharlene Mawdsley named in Ireland squad for European Championships after recent injury

SHARLENE MAWDSLEY HAS been named in the Ireland squad for the upcoming European Championships, but her participation will depend on achieving ‘full fitness’ after picking up a recent injury.

Mawdsley pulled up during the final of the women’s 200m at the National Senior Track and Field Championships in Santry over the weekend. The Olympian was seen limping off the track with about 100m to go, but has been included in the Ireland squad for the competition in Birmingham next month.

Advertisement

Mawdsley is set to compete in the women’s individual 400m, as well as the relay, but a statement from Athletics Ireland reads that her participation will be “dependent on full fitness.”

The timing of her injury is a significant blow for Mawdsley who has lowered her 400m personal best four times already this season. She also signed a professional contract with Nike earlier this month.

Kate O’Connor (Dundalk St. Gerard’s AC), Mark English (Finn Valley AC) and Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC) are also included in the Ireland squad along with Cian McPhillips (UCD AC) and Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC).

Adeleke booked her ticket to the championships after winning that women’s 200m final over the weekend, clocking 22.80 (-1.1m/s) to secure the A standard qualifying time of 22.85 seconds.

Meanwhile, O’Connor is currently competing in the heptathlon at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The heptathletes are currently competing in the shot put and will also have the 200m at 8.04pm this evening, before the long jump, javelin, and 800m on Wednesday.

You can see the full list of athletes named on the Ireland squad for the European Championships here