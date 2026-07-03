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Ireland's Sharlene Mawdsley. Inpho
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Sharlene Mawdsley signs professional contract with Nike

The announcement comes as the Tipperary star has lowered her 400m personal best four times already this season.
11.16pm, 3 Jul 2026

SHARLENE MAWDSLEY HAS signed a professional contract with Nike.

The Tipperary star, who has lowered her 400m personal best four times recently, announced the deal this evening.

“I have officially signed a professional contract with Nike,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram page.

“I can’t believe I get to run professionally for Nike over the next number of years. Thank you so much to Melbourne Track club for making this dream happen.”

Mawdsley has shown exceptional form recently, clocking her fourth personal best of the season last week while making her Diamond League debut in Paris.

The 27-year-old finished fifth in the 400m, crossing the line in 50.06. She previously hit personal best times at the Savona International Meeting and the FBK Games in the Netherlands. She also clocked a personal best when she won the WATC Bronze meet in Belgium.

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