Earlier this month, Mawdsley clocked a superb 48.34 leg in the second qualifying round at the World Athletics Relay in Gaborone, Botswana, as the Ireland women’s 4x400m relay team qualified for next year’s World Championships.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
New 400m personal best for Sharlene Mawdsley after brilliant victory in Italy
IRELAND’S SHARLENE MAWDSLEY has set a new personal best over 400m after earning a brilliant victory in Italy.
Mawdsley clocked a blistering time of 50.52 at the Savona International Meeting, which is a Continental Tour Bronze event. Her previous best was 50.71, which she ran at the Paris Olympics in 2024.
USA’s Talitha Diggs took second in the race in a time of 51.47 while Italian Eloisa Coiro was third in 51.79.
It was a comfortable victory for Mawdsley, who was second for the first 200m but gradually overtook Diggs before winning with ease over the home straight.
Earlier this month, Mawdsley clocked a superb 48.34 leg in the second qualifying round at the World Athletics Relay in Gaborone, Botswana, as the Ireland women’s 4x400m relay team qualified for next year’s World Championships.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics sharlene mawdsley Top Speed Track and Field