New 400m personal best for Sharlene Mawdsley after brilliant victory in Italy

IRELAND’S SHARLENE MAWDSLEY has set a new personal best over 400m after earning a brilliant victory in Italy.

Mawdsley clocked a blistering time of 50.52 at the Savona International Meeting, which is a Continental Tour Bronze event. Her previous best was 50.71, which she ran at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

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USA’s Talitha Diggs took second in the race in a time of 51.47 while Italian Eloisa Coiro was third in 51.79.

It was a comfortable victory for Mawdsley, who was second for the first 200m but gradually overtook Diggs before winning with ease over the home straight.

50.52 400m PB and W for Sharlene in Savona! 😮‍💨#IrishAthletics pic.twitter.com/5Nt2eQoPkA — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 20, 2026

SHARLENE SHINES! ✨



Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) smashes her PB at the Savona International Meeting in Italy clocking 50.52 to take victory in a meeting record.



The Tipperary sprinters previous best of 50.71 had been set at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 🤩



Result ➡️… pic.twitter.com/npmlqoRfG1 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 20, 2026

Earlier this month, Mawdsley clocked a superb 48.34 leg in the second qualifying round at the World Athletics Relay in Gaborone, Botswana, as the Ireland women’s 4x400m relay team qualified for next year’s World Championships.