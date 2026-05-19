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Spurs and West Ham's Premier League relegation battle goes to final day
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND West Ham United’s relegation battle will go down to the final day of the Premier League season after Spurs lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Tuesday night.
A draw would have been enough to almost certainly ensure their survival due to a far superior goal difference.
However, Roberto De Zerbi’s side were undone by their London rivals at Stamford Bridge.
Spurs remain two points outside of the relegation zone in 17th place and are at home to Everton on Sunday while the Hammers welcome Leeds United to the London Stadium.
More to follow…
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Chelsea Drama Premier League Soccer Tottenham Hotspur