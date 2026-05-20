Cricket Ireland names women's squads for World Cup and Tri-Series

CRICKET IRELAND HAS named the Ireland Women’s squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in England starting next month.
The squad for the preceding T20I Tri-Series to be played at Clontarf between Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies was also named.
There are 12 teams participating in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The teams are split into two groups of six teams. Ireland is in Group 2 along with West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Scotland.
The top two teams in each group after the completion of the group matches proceed to the semi-final stage.
Gaby Lewis is being rested from the Tri-Series to give her additional time to recover from her leg injury sustained recently. Jane Maguire has been ruled out of contention with an injury and Aimee Maguire has returned from injury and is included in both squads.
The squads are:
ICC Women’s T20I World Cup
Gaby Lewis (c)
Orla Prendergast (vc)
Ava Canning
Christina Coulter Reilly
Alana Dalzell
Laura Delany
Georgina Dempsey
Amy Hunter
Arlene Kelly
Louise Little
Aimee Maguire
Lara McBride
Cara Murray
Leah Paul
Rebecca Stokell
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Evara Women’s International Tri-Series
Orla Prendergast (c)
Ava Canning
Christina Coulter Reilly
Alana Dalzell
Laura Delany
Georgina Dempsey
Amy Hunter
Arlene Kelly
Louise Little
Aimee Maguire
Lara McBride
Cara Murray
Leah Paul
Rebecca Stokell
Evara Women’s International Tri-Series:
All games played at Clontarf at 4pm.
28 May; Ireland Women v West Indies Women
29 May; Pakistan Women v West Indies Women
31 May; Ireland Women v Pakistan Women
1 June; Ireland Women v West Indies Women
3 June; Pakistan Women v West Indies Women
4 June; Ireland Women v Pakistan Women
Women’s T20 World Cup 2026:
13 June; Ireland Women v Scotland Women – T20I (Old Trafford; starts 10.30am)
16 June; Ireland Women v England Women – T20I (Hampshire; starts 6.30pm)
19 June; Ireland Women v New Zealand Women – T20I (Hampshire; starts 6.30pm)
23 June; Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women – T20I (Bristol; starts 2.30pm)
27 June; Ireland Women v West Indies Women – T20I (Bristol; starts 2.30pm)
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Cricket Ireland names women's squads for World Cup and Tri-Series
CRICKET IRELAND HAS named the Ireland Women’s squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in England starting next month.
The squad for the preceding T20I Tri-Series to be played at Clontarf between Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies was also named.
There are 12 teams participating in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The teams are split into two groups of six teams. Ireland is in Group 2 along with West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Scotland.
The top two teams in each group after the completion of the group matches proceed to the semi-final stage.
Gaby Lewis is being rested from the Tri-Series to give her additional time to recover from her leg injury sustained recently. Jane Maguire has been ruled out of contention with an injury and Aimee Maguire has returned from injury and is included in both squads.
The squads are:
ICC Women’s T20I World Cup
Evara Women’s International Tri-Series
Evara Women’s International Tri-Series:
All games played at Clontarf at 4pm.
28 May; Ireland Women v West Indies Women
29 May; Pakistan Women v West Indies Women
31 May; Ireland Women v Pakistan Women
1 June; Ireland Women v West Indies Women
3 June; Pakistan Women v West Indies Women
4 June; Ireland Women v Pakistan Women
Women’s T20 World Cup 2026:
13 June; Ireland Women v Scotland Women – T20I (Old Trafford; starts 10.30am)
16 June; Ireland Women v England Women – T20I (Hampshire; starts 6.30pm)
19 June; Ireland Women v New Zealand Women – T20I (Hampshire; starts 6.30pm)
23 June; Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women – T20I (Bristol; starts 2.30pm)
27 June; Ireland Women v West Indies Women – T20I (Bristol; starts 2.30pm)
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