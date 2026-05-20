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Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast. Bryan Keane/INPHO

Cricket Ireland names women's squads for World Cup and Tri-Series

T20I Tri-Series to be hosted in Clontarf.
12.57pm, 20 May 2026

CRICKET IRELAND HAS named the Ireland Women’s squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in England starting next month.

The squad for the preceding T20I Tri-Series to be played at Clontarf between Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies was also named.

There are 12 teams participating in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The teams are split into two groups of six teams. Ireland is in Group 2 along with West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Scotland.

The top two teams in each group after the completion of the group matches proceed to the semi-final stage.

Gaby Lewis is being rested from the Tri-Series to give her additional time to recover from her leg injury sustained recently. Jane Maguire has been ruled out of contention with an injury and Aimee Maguire has returned from injury and is included in both squads.

The squads are:

ICC Women’s T20I World Cup

  • Gaby Lewis (c)
  • Orla Prendergast (vc)
  • Ava Canning
  • Christina Coulter Reilly
  • Alana Dalzell
  • Laura Delany
  • Georgina Dempsey
  • Amy Hunter
  • Arlene Kelly
  • Louise Little
  • Aimee Maguire
  • Lara McBride
  • Cara Murray
  • Leah Paul
  • Rebecca Stokell

Evara Women’s International Tri-Series

  • Orla Prendergast (c)
  • Ava Canning
  • Christina Coulter Reilly
  • Alana Dalzell
  • Laura Delany
  • Georgina Dempsey
  • Amy Hunter
  • Arlene Kelly
  • Louise Little
  • Aimee Maguire
  • Lara McBride
  • Cara Murray
  • Leah Paul
  • Rebecca Stokell

Evara Women’s International Tri-Series:

All games played at Clontarf at 4pm.

28 May; Ireland Women v West Indies Women

29 May; Pakistan Women v West Indies Women

31 May; Ireland Women v Pakistan Women

1 June; Ireland Women v West Indies Women

3 June; Pakistan Women v West Indies Women

4 June; Ireland Women v Pakistan Women

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026:

13 June; Ireland Women v Scotland Women – T20I (Old Trafford; starts 10.30am)

16 June; Ireland Women v England Women – T20I (Hampshire; starts 6.30pm)

19 June; Ireland Women v New Zealand Women – T20I (Hampshire; starts 6.30pm)

23 June; Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women – T20I (Bristol; starts 2.30pm)

27 June; Ireland Women v West Indies Women – T20I (Bristol; starts 2.30pm)

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