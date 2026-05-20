Padraig O'Hora on top of the world with successful Everest climb

THE FORMER MAYO footballer, Padraig O’Hora has reached the summit of Mount Everest overnight.

O’Hora was part of an all-Irish team, led by mountaineer Jason Black, Éanna McGowan and Adam Sweeney that scaled the highest point in the world at 1.33am Irish time. It was the first time an all-Irish team made the summit in 20 years.

After encountering difficulty with their climbing ropes the day before, their attempt was abandoned just 400 metres from the summit. After some rest and recuperation they finally made it at the end of a 47-day adventure.

O’Hora was climbing Everest in aid of Mayo Mental Health Association.

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Waterford man Sweeney, at just 22-years-old, becomes the youngest Irish person to reach the summit of Everest.

Black did not make it to the top, having ran into difficulties in the days before and instead organised the logistics for the final push.

O’Hora had previously called in with The 42 for a podcast prior to his assault on Everest and described what was ahead of him and the preparation it took to get to this point.

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Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here