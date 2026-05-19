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Dublin's Brian Hayes and Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen. Leah Scholes/INPHO
Plan Ahead

8 GAA senior games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's schedule

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
4.46pm, 19 May 2026

Wednesday 20 May

Fulfil Leinster U20 hurling final

  • 7.35pm: Kilkenny v Galway, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise – TG4.

*****

Friday 22 May

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football final

  • 7.35pm: Kildare v Meath, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise – TG4.

*****

Saturday 23 May

All-Ireland senior football championship
Round 1

  • 3pm: Kerry v Donegal, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 3pm – GAA+.
  • 5.30pm: Cork v Meath, Páirc Uí Rinn – GAA+.
  • 7.30pm: Galway v Kildare, Pearse Stadium – RTÉ 2.

conor-odonnell-is-challenged-by-jason-foley Donegal's Conor O'Donnell and Kerry's Jason Foley. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Tailteann Cup
Round 2A

  • 2pm: London v Laois, McGovern Park, Ruislip.
  • 6pm: Offaly v Down, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

Round 2B

  • 4pm: Wicklow v Limerick, Echelon Park, Aughrim
  • 5pm: Clare v Longford, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis.
  • 5.30pm: Leitrim v Carlow, Heartland Credit Union Páirc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Electric Ireland minor championships

All-Ireland hurling preliminary quarter-finals

  • 1pm: Dublin v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.
  • 3pm: Cork v Wexford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Ulster minor football semi-finals

  • 12pm: Tyrone v Cavan, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh.
  • 2pm: Derry v Donegal, Find Insurance Owenbeg.

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 B football final

  • 4pm: Down v Sligo, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

Nickey Rackard Cup

  • 2pm: Mayo v New York, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

All-Ireland senior camogie championship
Round 1

  • 2pm: Clare v Dublin, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis.
  • 3.30pm: Kilkenny v Limerick, UPMC Nowlan Park.

*****

Sunday 24 May

Leinster senior hurling championship
Round 5

  • 2pm: Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park – RTÉ 2.
  • 2pm: Kildare v Offaly, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge – GAA+.
  • 2pm: Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park.

offalys-eoghan Offaly's Eoghan Cahill. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Munster senior hurling championship
Round 5

  • 4pm: Cork v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh – RTÉ 2.
  • 4pm: Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds.

All-Ireland senior football championship
Round 1

  • 2pm: Roscommon v Tyrone, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park – GAA+

Tailteann Cup
Round 2A

  • 1pm: Fermanagh v Wexford, Brewster Park, Enniskillen – GAA+.
  • 3.15pm: Antrim v TIpperary, Corrigan Park, Belfast.

Round 2B

  • 1pm: Waterford v Sligo, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

Joe McDonagh Cup

  • 1pm: Antrim v Carlow, Corrigan Park, Belfast.
  • 1pm: Down v Westmeath, McKenna Park, Ballycran.
  • 1pm: London v Laois, McGovern Park, Ruislip.

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Kilkenny unleash second-half blitz against Kildare to win by 23 points
Late drama as three-goal Dublin earn vital Leinster win over Galway

TG4 Ladies Football provincial senior finals
Munster

  • 2pm: Kerry v Waterford, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.

Ulster

  • 2pm: Armagh v Tyrone, Owenbeg.

*****

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