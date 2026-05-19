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8 GAA senior games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's schedule
Wednesday 20 May
Fulfil Leinster U20 hurling final
*****
Friday 22 May
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football final
*****
Saturday 23 May
All-Ireland senior football championship
Round 1
Donegal's Conor O'Donnell and Kerry's Jason Foley. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Tailteann Cup
Round 2A
Round 2B
Electric Ireland minor championships
All-Ireland hurling preliminary quarter-finals
Ulster minor football semi-finals
Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 B football final
Nickey Rackard Cup
All-Ireland senior camogie championship
Round 1
*****
Sunday 24 May
Leinster senior hurling championship
Round 5
Offaly's Eoghan Cahill. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
Munster senior hurling championship
Round 5
All-Ireland senior football championship
Round 1
Tailteann Cup
Round 2A
Round 2B
Joe McDonagh Cup
TG4 Ladies Football provincial senior finals
Munster
Ulster
*****
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GAA GAA fixtures Hurling Leinster Munster Plan Ahead