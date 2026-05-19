URC fixtures revealed for 2026/27 season

LEINSTER WILL OPEN their 2026/27 URC campaign with a trip to South Africa as the league’s fixture list has been revealed.

Leo Cullen’s side begin away to the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday, September 26 (12.30pm Irish time), before meeting Hollywoodbets Sharks in Durban seven days later.

Their first home game is against Cardiff on Saturday, October 10, at the Laya Arena (7.45pm).

The first Leinster-Munster derby will take place a fortnight later on Saturday, October 24, with the venue listed as TBC (6pm).

Munster begin their season with a big-name clash at home to Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 26 (5.30pm).

Connacht and Ulster will be the first provinces into action on the opening night of the season, Friday, September 25.

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The Westerners host DHL Stormers at Dexcom Stadium and Ulster welcome Edinburgh to Affidea Stadium, with both games kicking off at 7.45pm.

Ulster will also play host to the season’s first interpro when facing Munster in Belfast on Saturday, October 10.

Sunday, December 27, will be a jam-packed night for Irish rugby fans as Ulster meet Connacht at Affidea Stadium (5.30pm) before Munster host Leinster at Thomond Park (7.45pm).

Other festive derbies include Connacht v Munster (5.15pm) and Leinster v Ulster (7.45pm) on Saturday, January 2.

Connacht will have four consecutive interprovincial clashes as they then visit Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday, January 23, before a home game against Ulster the following Saturday.

The quarter-finals will begin on Friday, May 28, with the semi-finals taking place from Saturday, June 5, before the grand final on Saturday, June 19.

You can view the full fixture list here.