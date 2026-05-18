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Leinster Rugby Squad Training, Rosemount, UCD 11/5/2026 Tommy OBrien
Update

Leinster's Tommy O'Brien doubtful for Champions Cup final

Leo Cullen hoped winger would recover in time for last weekend’s URC clash, but injury requires further observation.
1.56pm, 18 May 2026

TOMMY O’BRIEN REMAINS a doubt for Leinster’s Champions Cup final with Union Bordeaux Bègles this weekend.

The winger is in a race against time to be fit for the showdown in Bilbao after picking up a knock in training on Thursday.

Leo Cullen named O’Brien in the starting XV for the URC win over Ospreys at the weekend but the player was then forced to withdraw before kick-off.

jordan-larmour-celebrates-with-hugh-cooney-after-the-game Leinster's Jordan Larmour (left) celebrates with Hugh Cooney after the weekend's game. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Cullen explained afterwards that he had hoped O’Brien would recover in time to face the Welsh side and that he didn’t think the issue was “anything major”, but O’Brien is one of four players who will be assessed this week before a decision is made on their availability for the season’s showpiece.

Paddy McCarthy, Joshua Kenny and Brian Deeny are also battling to prove their fitness.

However, one Leinster player definitely out of contention is Hugh Cooney after the injury he picked up against Ospreys ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

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