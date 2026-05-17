More Stories
Dublin’s Charlie McMorrow and Matthew Whittaker of Westmeath. James Crombie/INPHO
Leinster SFC final

Westmeath see off Dublin after extra time to win stunning Leinster title

Powerful running from underdogs helped to deliver a first provincial title since 2004.
4.19pm, 17 May 2026
8

Westmeath 2-28

Dublin 0-26

(After extra time) 

 

WESTMEATH are Leinster SFC champions for the first time since 2004. 

The midlanders put in a blistering scoring burst of 1-4 unanswered in the first half of extra time, after the sides finished normal time 0-22 apiece.

They kicked on again in the second half of extra-time with a two-pointed from the returning John Heslin and a last second goal from Jack Duncan to seal victory and spark joyous celebrations at Croke Park. 

More to follow . . . 

Author
View 8 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
8 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie