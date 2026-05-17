WESTMEATH are Leinster SFC champions for the first time since 2004.
The midlanders put in a blistering scoring burst of 1-4 unanswered in the first half of extra time, after the sides finished normal time 0-22 apiece.
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They kicked on again in the second half of extra-time with a two-pointed from the returning John Heslin and a last second goal from Jack Duncan to seal victory and spark joyous celebrations at Croke Park.
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Westmeath see off Dublin after extra time to win stunning Leinster title
Westmeath 2-28
Dublin 0-26
(After extra time)
WESTMEATH are Leinster SFC champions for the first time since 2004.
The midlanders put in a blistering scoring burst of 1-4 unanswered in the first half of extra time, after the sides finished normal time 0-22 apiece.
They kicked on again in the second half of extra-time with a two-pointed from the returning John Heslin and a last second goal from Jack Duncan to seal victory and spark joyous celebrations at Croke Park.
More to follow . . .
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GAA Leinster SFC final