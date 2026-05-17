Seamus Coleman part of youthful Ireland squad to face Qatar and Canada

SEAMUS COLEMAN has been named in the 24-man Ireland squad, in the week he announced his playing career at Everton will come to an end after more than 17 years at the club.

Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has mixed the experience from the likes Coleman, Alan Browne and Nathan Collins with youth and a strong League of Ireland group of four players in his squad for the friendlies against Qatar and Canada.

Announcing our squad for the upcoming fixtures against Qatar & Canada 🇮🇪🫡



Head Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson has named a 24-man squad with a selection of first time call-ups 👏



Thu 28th May | 🇮🇪 v 🇶🇦

Sat 6th June | 🇨🇦 v 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/42aVb40MeS — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) May 17, 2026

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Shamrock Rovers players Ed McGinty and Adam Brennan are included alongside Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy and Cork City goalkeeper Conor Brann. Mason Melia, who recently moved from St Patrick’s Athletic to Tottenham, has also been called up.

Melia is one of five players getting their first senior call-up. The others are: Lecce defender Corrie Ndaba, Alex Murphy of Newcastle, Middlesbrough midfielder Alex Gilbert, and Joe Hodge of Tondela.

Jaden Umeh could not take part in the recent training camp due to club duties with Benfica, but the Cork man is now set for his first involvement.

Hibernian striker Owen Elding will join the group for the window. The former Sligo Rovers player is not yet available to play as his eligibility process continues, but Hallgrimsson has invited him into the fold.

Ireland play Qatar at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 28 May, before taking on Canada on Saturday, 6 June.

Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Ed McGinty (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Brann (Cork City), Mark Travers (Everton)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Liam Scales (Celtic), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Andrew Omobamidele (Strasbourg), Corrie Ndaba (Lecce), James Abankwah (Watford), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Middlesbrough), Finn Azaz (Southampton), Joe Hodge (Tondela), Alex Gilbert (Middlesbrough), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians).

Attackers: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Jaden Umeh (Benfica), Mason Melia (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers)