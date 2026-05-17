Conlon's stunning comeback transforms Clare as new generation shines

THE SENSE OF contest was over, the outcome was already known, and yet in the final passage of play in Thurles last night, John Conlon hurled as if none of that mattered.

As Conor Stakelum made ground in the Tipperary attack and unleashed a shot in search of a goal that would take the bare look off the scoreboard from the home team’s perspective, Conlon swooped in to block.

He smothered the ball, positioned himself on the ground so as not to lie on the ball as Diarmuid Ryan moved in to assist. A few seconds later the final whistle sounded, Clare’s 11-point success and total superiority confirmed.

As the fans spilled onto the pitch, Noel McGrath made a beeline for Conlon. It is almost 16 years since the pair faced off on the same pitch in a Munster U21 final. Their careers have intersected frequently since then on the senior stage. Both are now in the twilight of their careers, McGrath turning 35 in December, Conlon celebrating his 37th birthday in January. Full-time compelled McGrath to embrace Conlon. Game recognises game.

Sometimes too much can be read into snapshots from a championship game and sometimes they sum it up perfectly. Conlon’s colossal contribution had transformed Clare’s prospects, a one-man defensive wall that Tipperary could not get past. As Clare’s season got firmly back on track and Tipperary’s was left hanging perilously on the edge, McGrath was aware of who had played a key role shaped those outcomes.

It’s 17 years since Conlon’s senior championship debut for Clare, 13 years since he won his first All-Ireland medal, eight years since he claimed an All-Star for his full-forward exploits.

And more pertinently it is 10 months since Conlon suffered a gruesome injury in a freak accident, told afterwards by medics in Galway that they estimated there was a 20% chance of saving his finger.

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Yet there he was last night, back at the heart of the Clare defensive effort, having missed the days in Ennis when they just about survived a Waterford test and then were whipped by 15 points by Limerick. The late block on Stakelum captured how dominant a figure he was.

Conlon’s presence bolted down the Clare defence. The wide yawning gaps that existed against Limerick didn’t appear to the same extent. Conlon swept relentlessly across the line and on the ball he was a launchpad for moves with his calm, intelligent deliveries. Allied to the cover and assurance provided behind him by long-time defensive colleague David McInerney, Clare’s defence immediately looked more secure with that pair back in harness.

It went a long way towards securing a vital win for Clare. Four of Tipperary’s starting forwards were taken off. John McGrath attempted to get things going, whipping one shot that forced a brilliant reflex save by Eibhear Quilligan, but he was held scoreless. In truth only Jake Morris mounted a threat as he clipped four points from play. Otherwise Clare were on top at the back.

This was not just about the returning of the old guard. A new generation stepped forward. Conlon’s Clonlara club-mate Diarmuid Stritch was a sensation on his first championship start, justifying the rising chat in recent years about his potential. He finished with six points from play, floating between midfield and the half-forward line into pockets of space, a player that Tippeary could not track.

Diarmuid Stritch with Clare fans after the game. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Stritch’s best work occurred in the first half, he fired three points in a rapid burst between the 19th and 21st minutes. The pick of the bunch was the third in that sequence, a brilliant touch to stun a Tony Kelly sideline cut, a swivel and a straight strike between the posts.

Kelly placed Stritch for three scores in opening period as they combined tellingly. In the 45th minute Stritch accelerated clear to win a free with Kelly, Shane O’Donnell, and Diarmuid Ryan rushing in to acclaim his efforts as he lay on the ground after the free had been awarded. Kelly knocked over the resultant free to push Clare nine points clear.

Sean Rynne and Niall O’Farrell have a couple more starts under their belts but both can still be categorised in the newcomer bracket this season for Clare. They were excellent here, Rynne weighing in with four points from wing-forward and O’Farrell commanding behind him in the half-back line, while also smashing over one of the points of the game in the second half with a flighted shot from distance.

Clare’s established attacking quartet of Kelly, O’Donnell, Duggan and Rodgers (who was forced off through injury in the first half) struck 0-2 from play between them. If told that statistic beforehand, the Clare support would have been alarmed but instead the void was filled by the contributions of Stritch, Rynne, Ian Galvin and Cathal Malone, who bagged 1-14 from play between them.

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Maintaining the Clonlara theme, Galvin was a constant menace when introduced and only for errant shooting as he struck five wides, his tally would have been swelled further. Clare hurt Tipperary in different ways, Duggan and Kelly were the creative forces who others fed off. We have leaned into the narrative of the last dance for their elder statesmen, but the team has been repurposed cleverly with a few fresh options.

Brian Lohan spoke after about how his team faced questions in advance of this game. The answer was sound and emphatic.

The performance does not totally correct the record after their collapse in Ennis at the hands of Limerick, the team who remain the pace-setters. Clare test themselves against another leading contender next Sunday when they head to Cork.

But last night postitions them on a strong course once more, ensuring they will be hurling in June, and keeping alive hopes of reaching a Munster final.

The longer they survive in this championship, the more dangerous a proposition they will become.

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