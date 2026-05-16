LIVE: Tipperary v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship

The stakes are high as All-Ireland champions Tipperary host Clare in this evening’s Munster senior hurling championship round robin clash.

Tipp know that defeat tonight would leave their summer on life support, and leave them looking to Waterford for a favour against Limerick tomorrow.

Meanwhile Clare know that a win would clinch their place in the top three, but anything else would leave them with work to do when they travel to Cork next weekend.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 7pm. We’ll have the latest team news in a moment.