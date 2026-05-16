LIVE: Tipperary v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship

20 mins — Tipperary 0-5 Clare 0-5: Diarmuid Stritch points from the left to draw Clare level.
10 mins ago
7:18PM
18 mins – Sean Rynne catches Andrew Ormond, and gets a yellow card as well. It’s been a frantic opening quarter.
12 mins ago
7:17PM
16 mins — Tipperary 0-5 Clare 0-4: Diarmuid Ryan tries to flick a loose ball away from Willie Connors, but Connors is live to it, picks his pocket, and turns the turnover into a point.
13 mins ago
7:16PM
15 mins – Clare are asking questions of the Tipp full-back line with a lot of long, direct deliveries in towards Duggan. Ronan Maher has the answer to the latest of them, plucking the sliotar from the sky and powering clear.
15 mins ago
7:14PM
13 mins — Clare 0-4 Tipperary 0-4: Alan Tynan gets his first of the day to draw Tipp level.
16 mins ago
7:13PM
13 mins — Reverse blood sub: Mark Rodgers is cleared to continue and replaces David Fitzgerald, who managed to pick up a booking during his brief spell on the pitch.
17 mins ago
7:12PM
11 mins — Clare 0-4 Tipperary 0-3: Tony Kelly fires over his first from play.
17 mins ago
7:11PM
17 mins ago
7:11PM
11 mins – Frantic defending around the Tipp square, as Rhys Shelly drops the ball, but Tipp scramble it clear.
18 mins ago
7:11PM
10 mins — Clare 0-3 Tipperary 0-3: Jake Morris levels it up for Tipp.
19 mins ago
7:10PM
10 mins – On GAA+ co-commentary, Tommy Walsh suggests that the breeze in Clare’s favour in this first half could be worth seven or eight points.
19 mins ago
7:10PM
9 mins — Clare 0-3 Tipperary 0-2: Tony Kelly points the free to restore Clare’s lead.
20 mins ago
7:09PM
9 mins — Clare substitution: Rodgers can’t continue, and he’ll be replaced by David Fitzgerald. Replays suggest that Connors’ shoulder may have caught him around the jaw.
21 mins ago
7:08PM
6 mins – Willie Connors is shown a yellow card for a heavy shoulder charge on Mark Rodgers. Rodgers needs quite a bit of treatment here.
23 mins ago
7:06PM
5 mins – Ryan Taylor drops a ball into the edge of the square where Peter Duggan and Ronan Maher are doing battle. Duggan fires to the net, but not before fouling Maher, according to referee Thomas Walsh.
25 mins ago
7:04PM
4 mins — Clare 0-2 Tipperary 0-2: Cathal Malone’s point for Clare is cancelled out straight away by Jason Forde.
25 mins ago
7:03PM
3 mins - Eoghan Connolly has a long-range free from just inside the Clare half, but it holds up in the breeze, drops just short, and ends up in the paw of John Conlon.
26 mins ago
7:03PM
2 mins – Clare 0-1 Tipperary 0-1: Beautiful opening score by Jason Forde who cuts over a sideline ball to draw Tipp level.
27 mins ago
7:02PM
2 mins – There’s a strong wind in Semple this evening, blowing into the Town End, favouring Clare in this first half.
28 mins ago
7:01PM
1 min — Clare 0-1 Tipperary 0-0: Sean Rynne points the opening score of the game.
28 mins ago
7:01PM
THROW IN: We’re underway in Semple.
37 mins ago
6:52PM
TEAM NEWS: Three late changes to the Clare team named earlier this week – John Conlon, David McInerney and Diarmuid Stritch all start in place of Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary and David Reidy.
Clare
1. Eibhear Quilligan
19. David McInerney
17. John Conlon
4. Adam Hogan
5. Diarmuid Ryan
6. Niall O’Farrell
7. Cathal Malone
8. Darragh Lohan
9. Ryan Taylor
10. Shane O’Donnell
11. Peter Duggan
12. Seán Rynne
22. Diarmuid Stritch
14. Mark Rodgers
15. Tony Kelly (c)
40 mins ago
6:49PM
TEAM NEWS: Tipperary line out as named earlier this week, with Craig Morgan and Jason Forde both starting.
Tipperary
1. Rhys Shelly
2. Robert Doyle
3. Eoghan Connolly
4. Michael Breen
5. Craig Morgan
6. Ronan Maher (c)
7. Bryan O’Mara
8. Willie Connors
9. Alan Tynan
10. Jake Morris
11. Andrew Ormond
12. Oisin O’Donoghue
13. Darragh McCarthy
14. John McGrath
15. Jason Forde
44 mins ago
6:45PM
The stakes are high as All-Ireland champions Tipperary host Clare in this evening’s Munster senior hurling championship round robin clash.
Tipp know that defeat tonight would leave their summer on life support, and leave them looking to Waterford for a favour against Limerick tomorrow.
Meanwhile Clare know that a win would clinch their place in the top three, but anything else would leave them with work to do when they travel to Cork next weekend.
Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 7pm. We’ll have the latest team news in a moment.
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LIVE: Tipperary v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship
20 mins — Tipperary 0-5 Clare 0-5: Diarmuid Stritch points from the left to draw Clare level.
18 mins – Sean Rynne catches Andrew Ormond, and gets a yellow card as well. It’s been a frantic opening quarter.
16 mins — Tipperary 0-5 Clare 0-4: Diarmuid Ryan tries to flick a loose ball away from Willie Connors, but Connors is live to it, picks his pocket, and turns the turnover into a point.
15 mins – Clare are asking questions of the Tipp full-back line with a lot of long, direct deliveries in towards Duggan. Ronan Maher has the answer to the latest of them, plucking the sliotar from the sky and powering clear.
13 mins — Clare 0-4 Tipperary 0-4: Alan Tynan gets his first of the day to draw Tipp level.
13 mins — Reverse blood sub: Mark Rodgers is cleared to continue and replaces David Fitzgerald, who managed to pick up a booking during his brief spell on the pitch.
11 mins — Clare 0-4 Tipperary 0-3: Tony Kelly fires over his first from play.
11 mins – Frantic defending around the Tipp square, as Rhys Shelly drops the ball, but Tipp scramble it clear.
10 mins — Clare 0-3 Tipperary 0-3: Jake Morris levels it up for Tipp.
10 mins – On GAA+ co-commentary, Tommy Walsh suggests that the breeze in Clare’s favour in this first half could be worth seven or eight points.
9 mins — Clare 0-3 Tipperary 0-2: Tony Kelly points the free to restore Clare’s lead.
9 mins — Clare substitution: Rodgers can’t continue, and he’ll be replaced by David Fitzgerald. Replays suggest that Connors’ shoulder may have caught him around the jaw.
6 mins – Willie Connors is shown a yellow card for a heavy shoulder charge on Mark Rodgers. Rodgers needs quite a bit of treatment here.
5 mins – Ryan Taylor drops a ball into the edge of the square where Peter Duggan and Ronan Maher are doing battle. Duggan fires to the net, but not before fouling Maher, according to referee Thomas Walsh.
4 mins — Clare 0-2 Tipperary 0-2: Cathal Malone’s point for Clare is cancelled out straight away by Jason Forde.
3 mins - Eoghan Connolly has a long-range free from just inside the Clare half, but it holds up in the breeze, drops just short, and ends up in the paw of John Conlon.
2 mins – Clare 0-1 Tipperary 0-1: Beautiful opening score by Jason Forde who cuts over a sideline ball to draw Tipp level.
2 mins – There’s a strong wind in Semple this evening, blowing into the Town End, favouring Clare in this first half.
1 min — Clare 0-1 Tipperary 0-0: Sean Rynne points the opening score of the game.
THROW IN: We’re underway in Semple.
TEAM NEWS: Three late changes to the Clare team named earlier this week – John Conlon, David McInerney and Diarmuid Stritch all start in place of Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary and David Reidy.
Clare
1. Eibhear Quilligan
19. David McInerney
17. John Conlon
4. Adam Hogan
5. Diarmuid Ryan
6. Niall O’Farrell
7. Cathal Malone
8. Darragh Lohan
9. Ryan Taylor
10. Shane O’Donnell
11. Peter Duggan
12. Seán Rynne
22. Diarmuid Stritch
14. Mark Rodgers
15. Tony Kelly (c)
TEAM NEWS: Tipperary line out as named earlier this week, with Craig Morgan and Jason Forde both starting.
Tipperary
1. Rhys Shelly
2. Robert Doyle
3. Eoghan Connolly
4. Michael Breen
5. Craig Morgan
6. Ronan Maher (c)
7. Bryan O’Mara
8. Willie Connors
9. Alan Tynan
10. Jake Morris
11. Andrew Ormond
12. Oisin O’Donoghue
13. Darragh McCarthy
14. John McGrath
15. Jason Forde
The stakes are high as All-Ireland champions Tipperary host Clare in this evening’s Munster senior hurling championship round robin clash.
Tipp know that defeat tonight would leave their summer on life support, and leave them looking to Waterford for a favour against Limerick tomorrow.
Meanwhile Clare know that a win would clinch their place in the top three, but anything else would leave them with work to do when they travel to Cork next weekend.
Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 7pm. We’ll have the latest team news in a moment.
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