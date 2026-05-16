More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Live

LIVE: Tipperary v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship

The summer hangs in the balance for both Tipperary and Clare as they go head-to-head in Semple Stadium.
6.40pm, 16 May 2026

9 mins ago 7:20PM

20 mins — Tipperary 0-5 Clare 0-5: Diarmuid Stritch points from the left to draw Clare level.

10 mins ago 7:18PM

18 mins – Sean Rynne catches Andrew Ormond, and gets a yellow card as well. It’s been a frantic opening quarter.

12 mins ago 7:17PM

16 mins — Tipperary 0-5 Clare 0-4: Diarmuid Ryan tries to flick a loose ball away from Willie Connors, but Connors is live to it, picks his pocket, and turns the turnover into a point.

13 mins ago 7:16PM

15 mins – Clare are asking questions of the Tipp full-back line with a lot of long, direct deliveries in towards Duggan. Ronan Maher has the answer to the latest of them, plucking the sliotar from the sky and powering clear.

15 mins ago 7:14PM

13 mins — Clare 0-4 Tipperary 0-4: Alan Tynan gets his first of the day to draw Tipp level.

16 mins ago 7:13PM

13 mins — Reverse blood sub: Mark Rodgers is cleared to continue and replaces David Fitzgerald, who managed to pick up a booking during his brief spell on the pitch.

17 mins ago 7:12PM

11 mins — Clare 0-4 Tipperary 0-3: Tony Kelly fires over his first from play.

17 mins ago 7:11PM
17 mins ago 7:11PM

11 mins – Frantic defending around the Tipp square, as Rhys Shelly drops the ball, but Tipp scramble it clear.

18 mins ago 7:11PM

10 mins — Clare 0-3 Tipperary 0-3: Jake Morris levels it up for Tipp.

19 mins ago 7:10PM

10 mins – On GAA+ co-commentary, Tommy Walsh suggests that the breeze in Clare’s favour in this first half could be worth seven or eight points.

19 mins ago 7:10PM

9 mins — Clare 0-3 Tipperary 0-2: Tony Kelly points the free to restore Clare’s lead.

20 mins ago 7:09PM

9 mins — Clare substitution: Rodgers can’t continue, and he’ll be replaced by David Fitzgerald. Replays suggest that Connors’ shoulder may have caught him around the jaw.

21 mins ago 7:08PM

6 mins – Willie Connors is shown a yellow card for a heavy shoulder charge on Mark Rodgers. Rodgers needs quite a bit of treatment here.

23 mins ago 7:06PM

5 mins – Ryan Taylor drops a ball into the edge of the square where Peter Duggan and Ronan Maher are doing battle. Duggan fires to the net, but not before fouling Maher, according to referee Thomas Walsh.

25 mins ago 7:04PM

4 mins — Clare 0-2 Tipperary 0-2: Cathal Malone’s point for Clare is cancelled out straight away by Jason Forde.

25 mins ago 7:03PM

3 mins - Eoghan Connolly has a long-range free from just inside the Clare half, but it holds up in the breeze, drops just short, and ends up in the paw of John Conlon.

26 mins ago 7:03PM

2 mins – Clare 0-1 Tipperary 0-1: Beautiful opening score by Jason Forde who cuts over a sideline ball to draw Tipp level.

27 mins ago 7:02PM

2 mins – There’s a strong wind in Semple this evening, blowing into the Town End, favouring Clare in this first half.

28 mins ago 7:01PM

1 min — Clare 0-1 Tipperary 0-0: Sean Rynne points the opening score of the game.

28 mins ago 7:01PM

THROW IN: We’re underway in Semple.

37 mins ago 6:52PM

TEAM NEWS: Three late changes to the Clare team named earlier this week – John Conlon, David McInerney and Diarmuid Stritch all start in place of Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary and David Reidy.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan

19. David McInerney
17. John Conlon
4. Adam Hogan

5. Diarmuid Ryan
6. Niall O’Farrell
7. Cathal Malone

8. Darragh Lohan
9. Ryan Taylor

10. Shane O’Donnell
11. Peter Duggan
12. Seán Rynne

22. Diarmuid Stritch
14. Mark Rodgers
15. Tony Kelly (c)

40 mins ago 6:49PM

TEAM NEWS: Tipperary line out as named earlier this week, with Craig Morgan and Jason Forde both starting.

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly

2. Robert Doyle
3. Eoghan Connolly
4. Michael Breen

5. Craig Morgan
6. Ronan Maher (c)
7. Bryan O’Mara

8. Willie Connors
9. Alan Tynan

10. Jake Morris
11. Andrew Ormond
12. Oisin O’Donoghue

13. Darragh McCarthy
14. John McGrath
15. Jason Forde

44 mins ago 6:45PM

The stakes are high as All-Ireland champions Tipperary host Clare in this evening’s Munster senior hurling championship round robin clash.

Tipp know that defeat tonight would leave their summer on life support, and leave them looking to Waterford for a favour against Limerick tomorrow.

Meanwhile Clare know that a win would clinch their place in the top three, but anything else would leave them with work to do when they travel to Cork next weekend.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 7pm. We’ll have the latest team news in a moment.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie