MARTIN O’NEILL SAID that his Celtic return has given him “a reason to live” as he celebrated his fourth league title with the Bhoys after a thrilling final-day decider in the Scottish Premiership.
Long-time league leaders Hearts arrived at Celtic Park knowing that a point would clinch their first title since 1960 – and the first for any club other than Celtic or Rangers since Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen in 1985.
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But Daizen Maeda’s 87th-minute strike clinched the title for Celtic before Callum Osmand rolled the ball into an empty net in the eighth minute of stoppage time to wrap up a 3-1 win and spark wild celebrations.
O’Neill, 74, was coaxed out of retirement on an interim basis when Brendan Rodgers resigned as manager last October – and was then given the job permanently in January after Wilfried Nancy’s disastrous 33-day stint.
💚 "The players, the coaching staff, have given me a reason to live... That's not to say my family haven't!"
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'The players, the coaching staff, have given me a reason to live': Martin O'Neill's emotional victory speech
MARTIN O’NEILL SAID that his Celtic return has given him “a reason to live” as he celebrated his fourth league title with the Bhoys after a thrilling final-day decider in the Scottish Premiership.
Long-time league leaders Hearts arrived at Celtic Park knowing that a point would clinch their first title since 1960 – and the first for any club other than Celtic or Rangers since Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen in 1985.
But Daizen Maeda’s 87th-minute strike clinched the title for Celtic before Callum Osmand rolled the ball into an empty net in the eighth minute of stoppage time to wrap up a 3-1 win and spark wild celebrations.
O’Neill, 74, was coaxed out of retirement on an interim basis when Brendan Rodgers resigned as manager last October – and was then given the job permanently in January after Wilfried Nancy’s disastrous 33-day stint.
“I must admit, never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I could experience those lads up there,” he said in an emotional on-field address to the fans.
“This is the most special place on Earth. I think that when there is absolute unison in this stadium, it is a sight to behold.
“Obviously, the players have been absolutely magnificent, epitomised by the captain, but overall, we could not have won it without you [the fans]. Absolutely not. Thank you very much.”
Asked if he expects to return to lead Celtic’s title defence in 2026/27, O’Neill conceded: “I just don’t know. I really don’t know. It does take its toll, honestly.”
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