Katie McCabe bids farewell to Arsenal with automatic Champions League qualification

KATIE MCCABE ENSURED Arsenal qualfied automatically for the Women’s Champions League as she bowed out after 11 years at the club.

The Republic of Ireland skipper wore the captain’s armband for the Gunners on the occasion of her final game against Liverpool at Anfield in the Women’s Super League.

Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners to confirm second place and McCabe played a key part in the triumph.

McCabe was part of the team that brought the Champions League trophy to north London in 2025, and her departure was confirmed earlier this week despite the club attempting a dramatic U-turn on a decision to not renew the 30-year-old’s contract earlier this year.

Katie McCabe says goodbye to Arsenal for the last time ❤️#BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/ynDDCMipJq — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 16, 2026

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England international Alessio Russo struck a brace in the game against Liverpool, opening the scoring with a cross that snuck in before later making it 3-0 with a strike into the top corner.

Sandwiched in between was Arsenal’s second, scoed by Mariona Caldentey after a clever short corner routine involving McCabe.

The Dubliner’s Ireland teammate, Denise O’Sullivan, was on the opposite side and Liverpool struck a consolation goal through Zara Shaw in the final quarter.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr was also saying her farwells as the Chelsea legend signed off in fitting fashion with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The Blues needed Arsenal to slip up on Merseyside if they were to stand any chance of nicking second place.

Elsewhere, Ireland international Courtney Brosnan kept a clean sheet for Everton in their 1-0 win against Leicester City.