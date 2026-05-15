Ulster need favour from Lions after Glasgow snatch late win in Belfast

Ulster 22

Glasgow 26

Michael Sadlier reports from Affidea Stadium

ULSTER ARE HANGING on to a place in the URC play-offs after losing to table-topping Glasgow Warriors in a dramatic game of ebb and flow which saw the province slip to eighth in the table – with Munster needing a point against the Lions to dump them out on Saturday.

The game was seven minutes old when Sione Tuipulotu put Stafford McDowall through a gap, Bryn Ward missing the tackle which allowed the centre to race onwards to the line unopposed. George Horne converted and the league leaders were off.

The URC table following Friday's games.

Then on 18 minutes, Ulster managed to get on the scoreboard when Zac Ward stepped inside Kyle Steyn and weaved his way all the way to the line. Jake Flannery missed the conversion, but Ulster were very much back in the contest.

Nathan McBeth was then yellow carded for Glasgow after a high collision with Bryn Ward with it going to review which remained a yellow card and there were no further scores while the Warriors were down to 14.

Even with most of the possession and territory, Glasgow didn’t move the scoreboard onwards as Ulster struck yet again and once more it was Zac Ward.

The winger intercepted and raced clear from deep in his own half outstripping Rowe and Steyn. Jake Flannery converted and Ulster now led 12-7 just after the half hour.

But the pattern of Warriors’ domination continued despite the blip. After Rowe had nearly made the line, more last-gasp defence from Ulster saving the day, the recently returned McBeth was there to power over from point blank range.

Horne converted and the Warriors now led 14-12. And that quickly became 21-12 in the half’s final play when Horne dummied at a ruck and surged through from close range to score under the crossbar which, in turn, allowed him convert with the final action of the first 40 minutes.

The new half saw Glasgow’s second yellow card for review, this time full back Josh McKay for his collision with Stewart.

The card remained yellow and though Ulster didn’t score during the sin-bin period they did in the 57th minute, Michael Lowry grubbering through for McIlroy to win the chase. Doak, however, hit the post from the difficult angle and the score was now 21-17 to the visitors.

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Ulster's Jack Murphy celebrates after scoring his side's fourth try . Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

But more drama was to come. Stewart ripped a ball clear which Doak booted downfield and in the chaos McIlroy and Bryn Ward got it, the latter drawing the scrambling tacklers and offloading to Murphy who dived over.

Doak missed out on the touchline but now Ulster had their bonus point and the lead which would earn them their play-off place.

The Warriors weren’t done with Horne being put into some space on the right and diving in at the corner for the bonus point.

However, play came back to look at a possible obstruction though this was ruled out and the try stood. Horne, though hit the post with the conversion.

Ulster scorers:

Tries – Ward [2], McIlroy, Murphy.

Conversions – Flannery [1/4]

Glasgow scorers:

Tries – McDowall, McBeth, Horne, Rowe

Conversions – Horne [3/4]

ULSTER: M Lowry; W Kok (E McIlroy, HT), J Hume, W De Klerk (J Murphy, 51), Z Ward; J Flannery, C McKee (N Doak, HT); S Crean (A Bell, HT), R Herring (T Stewart, 13), T O’Toole (S Wilson, 50); H Sheridan (C Izuchukwu, HT), C Irvine (L McLoughlin, 55); J Hopes, N Timoney (capt), B Ward.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: J McKay; K Steyn (capt) (R Sutherland, 24-30) (O Smith, 61), S McDowall, S Tuipulotu (B Afshar, 71), K Rowe; D Lancaster, G Horne; N McBeth (R Sutherland, 48), J Matthews (G Hiddleston, 48), Z Fagerson (S Talakai f, 48); G Brown (E Ferrie, 14), A Samuel; A Miller, M Duncan, J Dempsey (S Vailanu, 54).

Yellow cards: N McBeth 22, J McKay 44.

Referee: G Gnecchi (FIR)