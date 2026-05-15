Daniel Kelly delivers edge required for Shelbourne against St Patrick's Athletic

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Shelbourne 1

THIS WAS A Dublin derby peppered with angst and retribution, and just when it looked like a lack of quality would serve up a stalemate two of Shelbourne’s substitutes combined for a sweet, sweet win over St Patrick’s Athletic.

Rodrigo Freitas put it on a plate with a pinpoint pass and Daniel Kelly gobbled up the opportunity thanks to his pace and precision.

Joey O’Brien’s away-day specialists came up trumps yet again – all five of their victories coming away from Tolka Park – and surely now the run of form they find themselves in will see that Drumcondra curse broken.

Shels are unbeaten in four with back-to-back clean sheets, and that defensive solidity will be a necessity if this season is to flicker into life.

St Pat’s were hoping to build momentum after a 4-1 win over Waterford here last week but, once again, they failed to do so. Still second in the table but second best when it was all said and done here, and the haphazard nature of how this finished was summed up by Sean Hoare getting sent off in the sixth minute of injury time for his part in a scuffle in the box.

There was still time for drama when Luke Turner was denied an equaliser after his close-range header struck the crossbar.

It was a chaotic end to a game that began with hope of technique and tenacity combining for an entertaining contest.

A lovely Chris Forrester swivel and flick in the box created a chance for James Brown to shoot after the right back gallivanted into the box.

His effort looped over the crossbar, but the signs were good.

Shels were next to threaten, producing a sharp counter-attack after Jamie Lennon’s pass through the middle was intercepted. Ali Coote was away, he drove towards the penalty area and slid in Harry Wood approaching from the right.

His shot was off target but a deflection off Turner almost saw Joey Anang wrong-footed before the St Pat’s goalkeeper’s instant change of direction for a sublime save.

And then the festering rancour slowly paralysed any subtlety or creativity. It was goalless at the interval and one apiece on yellow cards.

John Martin could have been first in the book when he caught Jamie Lennon late but Rob Hennessy, understandably, offered leeway in the first quarter.

The first caution came soon after when Turner won the ball in a similar 50-50 scenario but was the wrong side of forceful with his follow through.

The home fans weren’t happy, and they were even more aggrieved when the same two players were involved in another incident before the break.

McInroy had momentum as he hassled for possession and after Turner took possession on the left the Shels midfielder left one on the Pat’s defender.

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Such was the severity of the foul one Pat’s fan could not contain himself as he resorted to some local invective. “Ah here, McInroy, gerr outta tha’ garden.”

Another piece of instruction from the touchline was also clearly audible in the moments before the best chance on 27 minutes.

“Movement, Zach, movement,” Stephen Kenny roared as Barry Baggley saw play open up in front of him on the left. A lovely ball in behind for the St Pat’s winger was perfectly weighted and Elbouzedi, having heeded his manager’s words, squared for Ryan Edmondson in the six-yard box.

The striker was just inches away from netting his ninth of the season after clever movement sent Shels centre back Zeno Ibsen Rossi back to the northside.

McInroy looked to be struggling with injury heading towards half-time and he was replaced during the break by Evan Caffrey.

Within 60 seconds of the re-start, Shels put together their most coherent piece of play. It started with a deft Milan Mbeng lay off for Coote on the right and continued across the pitch with sharp, purposeful passing from Will Jarvis and Wood. The latter’s deflected shot off Sean Hoare then fell perfectly for Mbeng but he rifled his shot off the bar at a slight angle following through from his right side.

It was an indication of Shels’ intent that he even bothered to advance that far after his initial contribution to the move and another counter-attack on 51 minutes almost caught Pat’s cold when Jarvis and Wood combined once more only for the shot to be deflected wide.

Forrester struck a tame free-kick from a dangerous central area 20 yards out and by the time the hour-mark passed Joey O’Brien had made three substitutions while Kenny stuck with those who started.

Anang pulled off an acrobatic save from a Martin header after good work down the left and in the final quarter the tension increased with the sides deadlocked.

Romal Palmer and Darragh Nugent were eventually sprung from the bench by the hosts but it was two of those Shels subs who decided the game.

Freitas stood his ground as Nugent leaped for a dropping ball, the Pat’s man ended up prone on the ground as the away side broke.

Pat’s may cry foul but there were two good chances to stop the attack and Freitas’ pass from the middle then split Pat’s wide open. Such was their desire to get a winner it was Kian Leavy tracking the run of Kelly as he burst by Joe Redmond and calmly opened up his body with a low side-foot finish with his right.

When the final whistle blew, Shels players and staff lined up in front of their delirious away support among the 5,041 crowd.

A united force will be required for more nights like this.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Redmond, Hoare, Turner; Brown (McClelland 89), Lennon (Rooney 89), Baggley (Palmer 71), Elbouzedi; Leavy, Forrester (Nugent 71); Edmondson (Keena 80).

SHELBOURNE: Speel; Mbeng (Gannon 58), Rossi, Bone, Ledwidge; McInroy (Caffrey HT), Lunney; Coote (Kelly 58), Wood, Jarvis (Freitas 74); Martin (Chapman 89)

Referee: R Hennessy (Limerick)

Attendance: 5,041