Dundalk produce another statement result as Wilson stunner sinks Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk 1

Shamrock Rovers 0

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK PRODUCED ANOTHER statement result in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as a stunning late strike from Tyreke Wilson earned the Lilywhites a dramatic 1-0 victory over leaders Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park.

The defeat does little damage to Rovers’ title charge, with Stephen Bradley’s side still sitting three points clear at the summit, but Dundalk’s remarkable return to the top flight continued as they strengthened their place in the top four.

𝐃𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐋𝐊 𝐈𝐍 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐓! ⚽️



Tyreke Wilson breaks the deadlock in the 78th minute with a fierce left-footed finish into the roof of the net!#VMSport #LOI pic.twitter.com/z8CAVtijJb — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 15, 2026

Rovers, unsurprisingly, controlled the early exchanges and almost made the breakthrough inside eight minutes when John McGovern’s low effort forced Enda Minogue into a smart save.

From the resulting Jack Byrne corner, Enda Stevens rose highest but directed his header wide as the visitors piled on the pressure.

Michael Noonan then blazed over from distance as Dundalk weathered the opening storm before gradually growing into the contest.

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The hosts nearly caught Rovers out in spectacular fashion after Keith Buckley robbed Lee Grace in midfield. Gbemi Arubi spotted Ed McGinty off his line and attempted an ambitious lob from distance that drifted narrowly over.

Moments later, Eoin Kenny brilliantly nutmegged Dan Cleary to race through on goal, though his finish lacked conviction and was comfortably gathered by McGinty.

Rovers threatened again before the interval through Arsenal-bound Victor Ozhianvuna, who burst away from Kenny and Buckley before curling inches wide.

At the other end, Aodh Dervin had the final chance of the half but fired over after finding space outside the box.

Aaron Greene was introduced at the break and nearly made an instant impact, steering narrowly wide after excellent hold-up play from Ozhianvuna created the opening.

Grace then headed another Byrne delivery off target as Rovers searched for a breakthrough.

Dundalk, though, continued to pose problems on the counterattack and Harvey Warren surged through the heart of the Rovers defence before McGinty produced a good stop to turn his angled drive behind.

Oriel erupted on 78 minutes. Substitute Shane Tracey sparked the move before Daryl Horgan delivered from the right, and Tyreke Wilson met the cross with a sublime first-time finish that flew beyond McGinty.

Dundalk goalkeeper Enda Minogue celebrates after the game. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The hosts were forced to dig deep in the closing stages after JR Wilson was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Matthew Healy on the edge of the area.

From the resulting free-kick, Dylan Watts drew an excellent save from Minogue, but the Dundalk goalkeeper was only getting started.

In the final minute of normal time, Ozhianvuna’s cross was nodded back across goal by Jake Mulraney, with Grace seemingly certain to score from close range, only for Minogue to somehow claw away the header with a stunning reflex stop.

The Dundalk stopper produced one final moment of brilliance deep into stoppage time after Watts headed against the post from Mulraney’s delivery, before Minogue spread himself to deny Graham Burke and seal a famous victory for Ciaran Kilduff’s side.

DUNDALK: Enda Minogue; Harvey Warren (Sean Spaight 85), JR Wilson, Bobby Burns; Declan McDaid, Keith Buckley (Shane Tracey 59), Aodh Dervin, Tyreke Wilson; Daryl Horgan, Gbemi Arubi (Danny Mullen 79), Eoin Kenny (Harry Groome 59).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Ed McGinty; Dan Cleary (Connor Malley 80), Lee Grace, Enda Stevens; Tunmise Sobowale, Victor Ozhianvuna, Matthew Healy, Adam Brennan (Jake Mulraney 62); Jack Byrne (Dylan Watts 80); Michael Noonan (Graham Burke HT), John McGovern (Aaron Greene HT).

Referee: Robert Harvey